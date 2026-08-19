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August 19, 2026

Statue outside Weitzman Museum vandalized with 'hateful message'

Philadelphia police released images of a man who is wanted for allegedly writing on the 'OY/YO' sculpture in Old City last week.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime Vandalism
Weitzman Museum Vandalism Michaela Althouse/PhillyVoice

Police are seeking information about a man they say vandalized a statue outside of the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History with a ‘hateful message.’

Philadelphia police are looking for a man who allegedly vandalized a statue outside of the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History with a "hateful message," state officials say.

Video footage shows the suspect writing on the “OY/YO” statue, located outside 101 S. Independence Mall, at around 8:11 p.m. Thursday before entering the 5th Street SEPTA station through the southeast staircase, Philadelphia police said. Employees of the museum found and reported the vandalism the following morning.

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Law enforcement released images of the alleged suspect on Wednesday. The man is believed to be between 50-60 years old and heavily tattooed.


The content of the graffiti was not made public. State Rep. Tarik Khan told the Inquirer he called 911 after seeing the message, which he said was written in black marker and contained "three accusatory words appeared directed at Jews in general." 

Mayor Cherelle Parker condemned the incident in a statement Wednesday.

"At this time in our country with a rising number of acts of religious hatred, we must stand together and visibly and clearly reject every such act," she wrote. "Hatred against people of any faith has no place in Philadelphia. As a united city, we stand together in rejecting hatred and violence wherever they are directed."

A representative with the Weitzman Museum did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The vandalism is part of a "troubling surge" in antisemitism across the state, the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission said Tuesday. In 2024, Pennsylvania had 465 antisemitic incidents, an 18% increase from 2023, according to the Anti-Defamation League’s 2025 report.

"The PHRC takes incidents like this seriously and works closely with elected officials, legislators and government agencies to find new ways to address these serious crimes," Alana Burman, director of policy and intergovernmental affairs and mediation for the PHRC, said in a statement. “Antisemitic vandalism doesn’t just harm one institution, it affects our statewide commitment to civil rights.”

Last August, someone used red spray paint to vandalize a flag hung on the side of the museum that read, "The Weitzman stands with Israel." The building's facade and the plaza in front of its entrance were also spray-painted. The same thing happened one week later.

Police are asking members of the public to contact 911 immediately if they encounter the suspect from last week's incident. Tips can be submitted at 215-686-TIPS or anonymously online.

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Crime Vandalism Philadelphia Suspect Old City Weitzman Museum Graffiti Philadelphia Police Anti-Semitism

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