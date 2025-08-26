Weitzman Museum vandalized with spray paint for the second straight week

The Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History is investigating an act of vandalism on a banner that states the museum's support for Israel. It was the second time the banner was vandalized this month.

Early Monday morning, someone spray-painted the banner with red pigment, 6ABC reported. The banner is positioned beneath an Israeli flag and says "The Weitzman stands with Israel." There also was red spray paint on the building's facade and the plaza in front of its entrance at 101 S. Independence Mall. Police officers responded at 4:45 a.m. Monday.

A similar incident occurred at the museum on Monday, Aug. 18. In that case, officers also responded at 4:45 a.m. and found red paint splattered on the banner and Israeli flag.

Both acts of vandalism remain under investigation. No arrests have been made.

The vandalism comes amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

A spokesperson for the museum told 6ABC that it was planning to replace the messaging outside the institution.

"We had been planning to refresh the facade signage with 'Bring Them Home Now' hostage messaging as we approach the incomprehensible two-year anniversary of their inhumane captivity," the spokesperson said in a statement. "In light of the timing of the vandalism, we are working to install that signage sooner rather than replacing the flag for only a short time. As such, there may be a gap in signage for a few days."