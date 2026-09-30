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September 30, 2026

More than 200 artists and vendors will line the Delaware River in Historic New Castle this weekend

Art on the Green returns Saturday, Oct. 3, with pottery, stained glass, jewelry, baked goods and more at Battery Park.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Arts & Crafts
Battery Park in Historic New Castle Provided Courtesy/Greater Wilmington Convention & Visitors Bureau

Vendor tents fill Battery Park during a previous antiques event in Historic New Castle. Art on the Green will use the same riverfront setting Oct. 3 for its annual show featuring more than 200 artists, crafters and food vendors.

More than 200 artists, crafters and food vendors will gather along the Delaware River this weekend when Art on the Green returns to Battery Park in Historic New Castle.

The annual show, organized by the New Castle Hundred Lions Club, was originally scheduled for Sept. 26 but was postponed because of the weather forecast. It will now take place Saturday, Oct. 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The vendor lineup covers a wide range of handmade work, including wheel-thrown pottery, stained glass, jewelry, crochet, woodwork, candles, coastal art, photography and locally inspired prints.

There are also some less conventional finds mixed in. Vendors are bringing handbags made from upcycled jeans, bowls and notebooks made from old records and cassette tapes, book sculptures, hand-painted solar lanterns and crocheted plants.

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Food vendors will also be set up throughout the event, with offerings including jams and jellies, baked goods, soft caramels, kettle corn, beef jerky, cakes, cookies and other sweets.

The show takes place at Battery Park along the Delaware River in Historic New Castle. Parking and shuttle service will be available at First Baptist Church, located at 901 E Basin Road, New Castle, DE 19720.

Art on the Green in Historic New Castle

Date: Saturday, Oct. 3
Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Location: Battery Park, Historic New Castle, Delaware
What to expect: More than 200 artists, crafters and food vendors
Parking: Parking and shuttle service available at First Baptist Church

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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