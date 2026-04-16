More Health:

April 16, 2026

Hospital admissions due to e-bike and e-scooter injuries have spiked in recent years, study says

The brain and spinal injuries caused by these devices 'demands neurosurgical care at a scale we haven’t seen before,' a New York neurosurgeon says.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health Brain Injuries
electric bike injuries Don Reid/Imagn Images

Increased use of electric bikes, like the one above, and electric scooters is leading to more hospital admissions for traumatic brain and spine injuries, new research shows.

Increased use of electric bikes and scooters is causing more brain and spine injuries, a new study suggests.

The research, published Wednesday found that about one-third of patients who visited a New York hospital's emergency department for injuries related to e-bikes or e-scooters had traumatic brain injuries. More than two-thirds of those patients were admitted to the hospital, and about 30% required intensive care. 

MORE: New AI tool that predicts 5-year breast cancer risk should be available to women at 35, NCCN guidelines say

The study involved more than 900 people over a five-year period. It adds to a growing body of evidence that injuries involving e-bikes and e-scooters are a rising problem in the United States.

Injuries involving micromobility devices – e-bikes, e-scooters and hoverboards – "​​are producing serious brain and spinal trauma that demands neurosurgical care at a scale we haven't seen before," study author Dr. Hannah Weiss, a resident in the Department of Neurosurgery at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, said in a news release. "In a busy urban setting, we are seeing more and more of these injuries firsthand."

Research presented at the annual meeting of the ​​American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons in March shows that e-bike accidents involving children increased by 300% between 2019 and 2023 in San Diego. Last June, the American College of Surgeons issued a warning about the rising toll of e-bike accidents.

The new study analyzed data from patients treated for trauma at NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue between 2018 and 2023. The researchers examined all records tied to injuries from e-bike and e-scooter riders and from pedestrians hit.

Trauma cases from these accidents jumped from 10% in 2018 to more than 50% by 2023, with the most common injuries coming from collisions with cars and trucks – about half of the cases. Those accidents had "significantly higher" rates of injuries to the brain and face, the researchers said.

Of the 69 pedestrians hit by e-bikes and e-scooters, 57% suffered traumatic brain injuries, compared to 31% of the riders. Injuries happened more frequently in the evening, probably due to people using e-bikes and e-scooters to make food deliveries, the researchers said.

They also found that 20% of the injured riders had been drinking. Just 31% were wearing helmets.

"Our findings make clear that urban infrastructure must continue to improve to keep pace with the rapid rise of electric bikes and scooters," said Dr. Paul P. Huang, chief of neurosurgery at NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue. "Future studies should track these injuries across multiple cities and measure whether protected bike lanes, helmet programs, and speed enforcement actually reduce the number of brain and spine surgeries we perform."

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health Brain Injuries Philadelphia Traumatic Brain Injuries Research Studies Scooters Bikes

Follow us

Featured

Purchased - Man holding blue ribbon supporting colon cancer awareness

Colon cancer: Rising in young adults
Limited - Temple Health Dr. Toyoda

Temple Lung Center sets U.S. record with 179 lung transplants in 2025

Just In

Must Read

Recreation

Thomas Paine Plaza's $18 million redesign has new skating area

Paine Plaza Skateboarding

Adult Health

Colon cancer: Rising in young adults

Purchased - Man holding blue ribbon supporting colon cancer awareness

Prevention

New AI tool that predicts 5-year breast cancer risk should be available to women at 35, NCCN guidelines say

mammogram artificial intelligence

History

Chester Springs mill is grinding flour with wheat stones that date back to 1747

Mill at Anselma

Music

Over 60 vinyl dealers will take over a stretch of South Street for Record Riot

South Street Record Riot

Eagles

Examining the Eagles' new-look wide receiving corps

041326DeVontaSmith

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved