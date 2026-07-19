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July 19, 2026

Whoopie Pie Festival to bring more than 400 flavors to Lancaster County

The free Sept. 12 event at Hershey Farm Resort will feature hundreds of whoopie pie varieties, family activities and new flavors debuting this year.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Food
Whoopie Pie Festival Provided Courtesy/Hershey Farm Resort

The annual Whoopie Pie Festival will return to Hershey Farm Resort on Sept. 12 with more than 400 whoopie pie flavors, family activities and free admission.

Pennsylvania's signature dessert will take center stage when the annual Whoopie Pie Festival returns to Lancaster County on Saturday, Sept. 12.

About a 90-minute drive from Philadelphia, the annual Whoopie Pie Festival will return to Lancaster County on Saturday, Sept. 12, with more than 400 varieties of Pennsylvania's signature dessert, family activities and whoopie pie-themed merchandise.

Organizers also plan to debut several new flavors this year, including Magical Unicorn, Matcha, Espresso Martini, Pistachio, Shirley Temple and Spicy Margarita.

General admission is free. Those who want early access to the retail tent can purchase a VIP pass, which includes entry beginning at 9 a.m. and additional festival perks. Ticket prices have not yet been announced.

Parking at Hershey Farm Resort will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Free shuttle service also will run throughout the day from additional parking locations at Tanger Outlets Lancaster and Journey Church.

Whoopie Pie Festival

Saturday, Sept. 12 | 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Hershey Farm Resort
240 Hartman Bridge Rd.
Ronks, PA 17572
Free to attend (VIP tickets available)

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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