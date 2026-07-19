Whoopie Pie Festival to bring more than 400 flavors to Lancaster County

Pennsylvania's signature dessert will take center stage when the annual Whoopie Pie Festival returns to Lancaster County on Saturday, Sept. 12.

About a 90-minute drive from Philadelphia, the annual Whoopie Pie Festival will return to Lancaster County on Saturday, Sept. 12, with more than 400 varieties of Pennsylvania's signature dessert, family activities and whoopie pie-themed merchandise.

Organizers also plan to debut several new flavors this year, including Magical Unicorn, Matcha, Espresso Martini, Pistachio, Shirley Temple and Spicy Margarita.

General admission is free. Those who want early access to the retail tent can purchase a VIP pass, which includes entry beginning at 9 a.m. and additional festival perks. Ticket prices have not yet been announced.

Parking at Hershey Farm Resort will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Free shuttle service also will run throughout the day from additional parking locations at Tanger Outlets Lancaster and Journey Church.

Saturday, Sept. 12 | 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Hershey Farm Resort

240 Hartman Bridge Rd.

Ronks, PA 17572

Free to attend (VIP tickets available)

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