MLB trade rumors: Phillies 'would love to acquire' Mets top reliever

The Phillies want to contend, and it's no secret they're shopping right now.

They need a starter to help hold down the fifth spot in the rotation. They need a right-handed bat who can play in the outfield and help the offense be a little more consistent. And they need help in the bullpen. A lot of help.

With one of the worst relief corps in baseball and one with essentially no depth, it's possible Philly goes hunting in the bargain bin to find some arms to help contribute at the front end of the bullpen.

Will they take any big swings at a reliever?

USA Today's Bob Nightengale says they are keen on a potent arm they just saw in Philadelphia as they dropped two of three games to the rival Mets:

"The Phillies, who already were seeking a right-handed hitting outfielder, now are in desperate need of a setup man with veteran Brad Keller out for the year with a torn UCL in his right elbow. They would love to acquire Mets reliever Luke Weaver, but the price tag may be high." [USA TODAY]

I mean, he's stating the obvious there. Why wouldn't a team want to add a reliever with a 2.03 ERA over 40 innings and a 0.825 WHIP? He's under contract through 2027 for $11 million per season.

But it's the last part of Nightengale's musing there that is the most noteworthy. The Phillies are going to have some issues ponying up the necessary ammo to bring in all of the upgrades they need. With the 29th-ranked farm system via Baseball America, the resources are finite and the contenders are many.

They have other needs as well, including that starting pitching job — and Nightengale took a parting shot at the Phils at the end of his latest piece as well.

"You wonder why the Phillies are searching for another starter?" he wrote, "The Phillies’ ERA in games not started by Cristopher Sanchez, Zack Wheeler and Jesus Luzardo had a 5.14 ERA. They are 40-14 when that trio starts, and 14-30 in all other games."

The Phillies are going to have to figure out what their priorities are. But Weaver is certainly an attractive piece, and the 32-year-old righty would be a great addition to the bullpen if he's targeted ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

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