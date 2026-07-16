Phillies announce 2027 schedule

The Phillies' 2027 schedule was released Thursday.

They will open their new season on the road against National League East foes for their first six games, starting with a three-game set against the Nationals beginning March 25 before they head to Miami for three against the Marlins.

They will open Citizens Bank Park on April 1 against the Nationals, the start of a seven-game home stand that continues against the Tigers.

Our 2027 schedule is here! 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/L9i1VCVHtj — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 16, 2026

The schedule release came much earlier this year for the Phillies, whose 2026 schedule wasn't released until late August last year.

Mid-May will be an interesting time for the Phillies, who'll have an extended stay in The Big Apple as they have back-to-back road series against the Mets and Yankees.

If the NL East is tight next season, the Phillies will have some extra home-field advantage. They end the season with six consecutive home games, three against the Cubs followed by three against the Nationals, and 15 of their 24 games in September will be played at Citizens Bank Park.



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