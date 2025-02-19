More Culture:

February 19, 2025

Sitting on a unique business idea? Pitch it to 'Shark Tank' in April

The ABC show is returning to Philly to recruit entrepreneurs for the first time since 2017.

By Kristin Hunt
Shark Tank Philly Provided image/Rivers Philadelphia

The 'Shark Tank' cast of investors includes, left to right, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and Kevin O'Leary.

Aspiring inventors can pitch their products for primetime when "Shark Tank" rolls into town this spring.

The long-running ABC series is coming to Philadelphia for an open casting call on Friday, April 11. Contestants can line up outside the Rivers Casino event center starting at 8 a.m., though the interviews won't begin until about 10 a.m. The numbered wristbands required to audition will be distributed between 9-11 a.m. Applications are accessible online and also will be available on site.

MORE: Shane Gillis returns to 'Saturday Night Live' on March 1 for second hosting gig

Each person will get 1 minute to pitch an idea to the casting team. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, though younger business minds can audition with a parent or legal guardian present.

This will be the first time the reality show has recruited talent in the city since 2017. 

Contestants from the Philadelphia area have landed lucrative deals from the "sharks" — the panel of established investors who consider pitches and offer funds for ownership stakes — in the past. Most recently, the Reading-based founders of Bro Glo, a self-tanner for men, secured $200,000 from Mark Cuban on Season 16. One of the most successful "Shark Tank" products of all time also has local roots. Aaron Krause of Wynnewood started a bidding war in Season 4 over his now-ubiquitous sponge Scrub Daddy. He ultimately went with Lori Greiner, known as the "Queen of QVC."


