Shane Gillis returns to 'Saturday Night Live' on March 1 for second hosting gig

Comedian Shane Gillis is hosting "Saturday Night Live" next month, marking the second time the Mechanicsburg native will take on the gig since he was fired as a cast member from the sketch show in 2019.

Gillis, 37, will host the March 1 show, alongside musical guest Tate McRae, "SNL" announced on social media. The West Chester University alum made his hosting debut last February and acknowledged his controversial, brief tenure in a monologue that landed awkwardly with the audience.

"I was fired from this show a while ago," Gillis said in the monologue. "But, you know, don't look that up, please. If you don't know who I am, please don't Google that. It's fine, don't even worry about it. ... I probably shouldn't be up here, honestly."

Gillis was hired as a full-time "SNL" cast member in 2019 but was quickly fired due to resurfaced clips that included insults toward Chinese people and homophobic, Islamophobic and sexist remarks he had made in the past. Despite facing heavy backlash at the time, his comedy career has since been on the rise.

He drew positive reviews for his 2023 Netflix special "Beautiful Dogs," and the streamer has ordered a second stand-up special from Gillis. He has also built a devoted following on "Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast," with fellow comic Matt McCusker. His Netflix comedy series "Tires" premiered last year and will return for its second season later this year. He also performed at the Wells Fargo Center in October on his stand-up tour and appeared in a Bud Light Super Bowl commercial alongside Post Malone earlier this month.

Gillis helped build his stand-up career by performing in Philly, where he was named Philly’s Phunniest at Helium Comedy Club in 2016. He's also repeatedly shown off his Philly sports fandom, recently rocking Eagles gear during the team's Super Bowl run and throwing out the first pitch at a Phillies game last season.

The March 1 "SNL" episode will be the show's first since its star-studded 50th anniversary special, which aired Sunday and became NBC’s most-watched prime-time entertainment telecast in five years. It featured sketches, musical performances and tons of cameos, with appearances by a number of celebrities with local ties including Tina Fey, Sabrina Carpenter, Miles Teller, Quinta Brunson and the Roots.

"SNL" also announced that Lady Gaga will pull double-duty during the March 8 show, acting as host and musical guest.