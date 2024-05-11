More Culture:

May 11, 2024

Shane Gillis works at a Valley Forge auto shop in trailer for Netflix's 'Tires'

The stand-up comedian and Mechanicsburg native portrays an employee of a car repair chain in this raunchy sitcom.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Sitcoms
Gillis portrays a character named Shane, the cousin and now-employee of the shop's manager. The comedian co-created the show with Steven Gerben and Philly native John McKeever.

Shane Gillis is making his leading man debut with "Tires," which takes him back to his Pennsylvania roots.

Netflix announced the workplace comedy show in February, and a new trailer that dropped on Friday outlines the sitcom's premise. Gillis plays a character named Shane who works at Valley Forge Automotive Center. Shane is a thorn in the side of the shop's manager Will, portrayed by Steven Gerben, who co-created the show with Gillis and Philly native John McKeever.

Will is the heir to the auto shop, and Shane is his cousin and now-employee who serves as a foil to him. The trailer is full of f-bombs and misbehavior from Shane, but he does attempt to rally the other employees while the business struggles.

"We can sit in here and sulk in the dark, or we can crawl our asses out into the sun and sell some f**king tires," Shane says in the trailer.

"Tires" also stars Chris O’Connor, Kilah Fox, Stavros Halkias and Andrew Schulz. McKeever, a frequent collaborator of Gillis and the co-creator and co-star of the Comedy Central web series "Delco Proper," directed the show.

Also next for Gillis is a new Netflix stand-up special, following the success of his 2023 Netflix special "Beautiful Dogs." The comedian recently performed two live shows at the Netflix is a Joke Fest on May 4 and May 8.

Gillis also had a guest hosting spot on "Saturday Night Live" in February — it served as a pseudo-return to the show for Gillis, as he was fired from "SNL" in 2019 before he even appeared in an episode.

All six episodes of "Tires" will stream on Netflix on May 23. Watch the trailer below:

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

