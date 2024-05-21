More Sports:

May 21, 2024

Shane Gillis to throw out first pitch at Phillies game on Wednesday

Star comedian Shane Gillis is a Mechanicsburg native, a graduate of West Chester University and a huge Philly sports fan.

By Shamus Clancy
Shane Gillis Phillies First Pitch Efren Landaos/SIPA USA

Shane Gillis, the Pennsylvania comedian who has a new Netflix series releasing this week, will have first pitch honors at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday.

Mechanicsburg native and Philly sports super fan Shane Gillis will throw out the first pitch before the Phillies' Wednesday evening game against the defending world champion Texas Rangers.

Gillis released a comedy special on Netflix last year and the streaming platform will be launching his series "Tires" this coming Thursday, May 23. 

Gillis, a West Chester University graduate, hosted "Saturday Night Live" back in February, sporting Eagles gear in promotional material for the iconic skit show:

That hosting gig came almost five years after Gillis was fired from "SNL" for "offensive, hurtful and unacceptable" remarks, according to producer Lorne Michaels, that he had made on a podcast episode in 2018. 

Gillis also made a brief appearance in the Cowboys' schedule release video last week where he showcased his love of the Eagles:

"Go Birds."

MORE: Phillies continue to own the Nationals

Shamus Clancy
Phillies MLB Philadelphia Shane Gillis

