Shane Gillis to throw out first pitch at Phillies game on Wednesday

May 21, 2024
Mechanicsburg native and Philly sports super fan Shane Gillis will throw out the first pitch before the Phillies' Wednesday evening game against the defending world champion Texas Rangers.
comedian Shane Gillis will throw the first pitch at Wednesday’s Phillies game.— Dan Gelston (@APgelston) May 21, 2024
Gillis released a comedy special on Netflix last year and the streaming platform will be launching his series "Tires" this coming Thursday, May 23.
Gillis, a West Chester University graduate, hosted "Saturday Night Live" back in February, sporting Eagles gear in promotional material for the iconic skit show:
Shane Gillis rocking an Eagles sweatshirt on SNL #GoBirds pic.twitter.com/V1bfEWyhjT— Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) February 25, 2024
Gillis also made a brief appearance in the Cowboys' schedule release video last week where he showcased his love of the Eagles:
“Go Birds” pic.twitter.com/UBXYvpOlqy— Birds vs Boys Pod (@BirdsVsBoysPod) May 16, 2024
"Go Birds."
