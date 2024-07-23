More Health:

July 23, 2024

Montgomery County to open crisis center for people facing mental health and addiction emergencies

The $18 million facility also aims to help divert people who need behavioral health services away from the criminal justice system.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Mental Health Addiction
Montgomery County Crisis Provided Image/Montgomery County

Montgomery County Board of Commissioners Chair Jamila H. Winder, says the county's new crisis center aims to help people facing mental health and addiction emergencies receive treatment instead of jail time.

Montgomery County is investing $18 million in an emergency behavioral health crisis center that offers round-the-clock support services.

The center will offer intervention and resources for people with mental health issues and substance use disorders who are in crisis when it opens in 2025. It also will help divert people who need behavioral health services away from the criminal justice system.

MORELiving in greener neighborhoods can slow cognitive decline, among other benefits

"No one should go to jail simply because there aren't better options available," Montgomery County Board of Commissioners Chair Jamila H. Winder said in a statement. "The new crisis center will help those individuals experiencing mental health crises receive appropriate care instead of being incarcerated. It will give our police departments, law enforcement officers, EMTs, and emergency room hospitals a place to divert people in crisis, where they can receive treatment from staff who are living examples of recovery and mental wellness."

The center is a response to an increase in calls to police and to the county's mobile crisis team for mental health emergencies, drug overdoses and related issues. The mobile crisis team currently responds with police to psychiatric emergencies. The team received 5,500 new calls in 2023.

  • IF YOU NEED HELP
  • Call 311 to reach the Montgomery County Mobile Crisis Team. Call or text 988 to reach the national Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

The 988 national Suicide and Crisis Lifeline received 5,435 calls from Montgomery County residents last year. The Montgomery County Department of Public Safety's Emergency Communications Center also receives dozens of 911 calls from people with behavioral health crises.

Montgomery County residents of any age will be able to walk into the new center or may be referred by Montgomery County's mobile crisis team. Police, fire and ambulance services also will drop off people who are experiencing behavioral health crises at the center.

Connections Health Solutions, based in Phoenix, will provide services at the center. The company specializes in behavioral health crisis services around the country, including other parts of Pennsylvania.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Mental Health Addiction Montgomery County Suicide Drugs Overdoses Behavioral Health

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Comforting hands of an elderly person

Caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease
nurse winners ibx

Three Philadelphia nurses recognized in this year's Celebrate Caring campaign

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Former Philly officer sentenced in shooting of 12-year-old boy
Edsaul Mendoza Sentenced

Travel

Adventure awaits you in Crawford County this summer
Limited - Visit Crawford - Family Paddle

Health News

Living in greener neighborhoods can slow cognitive decline, among other benefits
Green Spaces Dementia

Food & Drink

Loretta's, a retro cafe, to open in Headhouse Square this fall
Loretta's cafe

Sixers

What will the Sixers be able to do in 2025 NBA free agency?
Morey 7.20.24

Parties

Evil Genius to host puppy pool party in Fishtown beer garden
Dog pool party

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved