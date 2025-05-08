Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who graduated from Villanova in 1977, becomes first American pope

White smoke emerged from the Sistine Chapel on Thursday, signaling a new pope has been elected in the aftermath of Pope Francis' death in April. Robert Francis Prevost, taking the papal name Leo XIV, is now the first American pope.

He has ties to Philadelphia, too.

Leo XIV, who was born in Chicago in 1955, attended Villanova University and graduated with a degree in mathematics in 1977. He was back at the school in 2014, when the university awarded him an honorary doctor of humanities for his service to the Augustinian Order.

The new pope was ordained a priest in 1982, and Pope Francis elevated him to the rank of cardinal in 2023.

The papal conclave that led to his election lasted two days and four rounds of voting. Leo XIV is also the first pope to be born in North America.

Leo XIV spent years serving in his native Chicago, ultimately holding two terms as the prior general of the Order of St. Augustine. Additionally, Leo XIV worked in Peru as well. Leo XIV served in a variety of roles in the country, from being missionary in the 1980s to leading an Augustinian seminary in the the 1990s to a return in the 2010s that culminated in him being named the bishop of Chiclayo.

In contrast to Pope Francis' more progressive views for the Catholic Church when it comes to the LGBTQ community, Leo XIV has "expressed less welcoming views," according to report from the New York Times earlier this month as his candidacy for the papacy became more prominent.

"In a 2012 address to bishops, he lamented that Western news media and popular culture fostered 'sympathy for beliefs and practices that are at odds with the gospel.' He cited the 'homosexual lifestyle' and 'alternative families comprised of same-sex partners and their adopted children,'" the Times reports.