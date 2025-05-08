More Health:

May 08, 2025

New restrictions placed on mobile medical services in Kensington

Providers that distribute medications for opioid use disorder and offer HIV testing will be limited to operating in certain spaces under a bill passed by City Council.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Addiction Mobile Services
050825mobileserviceskensington1.jpg Courtenay Harris Bond/Philly Voice

On Thursday, City Council passed stringent restrictions on medical and harm reduction mobile services in Kensington. A mobile outreach group sets up at McPherson Square in Kensington in 2022.

After a chorus of emotional public testimony, City Council passed a bill Thursday curtailing mobile medical and outreach services in Kensington.

Elementary school students from Kensington spoke in favor of the bill, noting how upsetting it is to see people using drugs on a daily basis. Many adult residents said the legislation would protect children from trauma and improve quality of life and safety for families in the neighborhood. But people who work in harm reduction and people who received services on the street while in addiction, vehemently opposed the bill, saying it would abandon those in need and put lives at risk.

MORE: After being diagnosed with cancer in his horseshoe kidney, this Arkansas man sought surgery at Temple Health

"When I walk to school, I see many people that are not moving and need medical help," a fifth-grader at Gloria Casarez Elementary School on Ontario Street testified. "I'm just a kid. I want to go outside and feel like I'm safe."

Kensington, the epicenter of Philadelphia's addiction crisis, has one of the largest open-air drug markets on the East Coast.

"Every day I see drug dealers when I'm going to and from school," another fifth grader said. "All day long, cars stop in front of my house, and the drug dealers get money. I don't want to see that. … It's wrong for medical services, for people in addiction to be located near schools and houses like mine."

A teacher said she has found "addicts defecating in front of the school building or in between cars in the parking lot. I saw an addict using my car mirror to shoot drugs into his neck. … Our students are children and are seeing these things. They think it's normal, it's not fair or equitable. They deserve better."

But an organizer with the Positive Women's Network, a national group of women living with HIV, said the bill won't stop people from "overdosing in front of schools."

"It blocks rapid response," she said. "This bill guarantees that children will see even more dead people."

Mayor Cherelle Parker has 10 days to sign or veto the bill. Council has the votes to override a veto. 

Councilmember Quetcy Lozada, who represents the seventh district that includes Kensington, introduced the bill seven months ago, but then held it to get more input from community members and providers. Last week, City Council approved amendments to the bill, making it more restrictive.

The bill restricts mobile medical providers that distribute medications for opioid use disorder, offer free HIV testing and other services to a city-maintained lot at 265 E. Lehigh Ave. The property is next to a drug diversion court the city administration recently opened. Medical mobile services also can operate on East Allegheny Avenue between Kensington Avenue and F Street from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. — a time when businesses are closed.

Other mobile services, such as groups that distribute food, clothing and harm reduction supplies, can operate anywhere in Kensington, but not for longer than 45 minutes. They then must move to a location at least 1,000 feet away.

Groups who do not abide by these rules will be subject to $1,000 fines. Three or more fines will preclude mobile services groups from being able to obtain annual permits now required to operate in Kensington.

The bill takes effect 60 days after it is signed by Parker. 

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Addiction Mobile Services Philadelphia City Council Government Drugs Kensington

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Health - Lung Main

Discover how Temple Lung Center’s innovative clinical trials provide early access to breakthrough treatments and enhanced care for patients.
Purchaed - Happy parents and their kids playing with soccer ball in the park

How to make healthy living a family affair

Just In

Must Read

Religion

Diocese of Camden ends resistance to abuse investigation

camden diocese abuse

Entertainment

Celebrate the Navy Yard’s 25th birthday at Family Fest

Limited - Navy Yard - FamFest1

Celebrities

Quinta Brunson to receive Philadelphia Key to the City on May 28

Quinta Brunson Emmy Awards

Wellness

WeightWatchers files for bankruptcy to eliminate $1.15 billion in debt as it expands telehealth business

WW telehealth

Shopping

Philly Watch Show poised for return to region

watch show oaks

eagles

Mailbag: How many compensatory picks should the Eagles expect to receive in the 2026 NFL Draft?

032825MiltonWilliamsJoshSweat

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved