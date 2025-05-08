Parks, PGA and alternative comedy: Your weekend guide to things to do

Mother's Day is around the corner, but the Philadelphia region is celebrating a classic dad activity this weekend.

The Truist Championship is coming to town — Flourtown, to be exact — for four days of golf competition. It's the first time the Philadelphia Cricket Club has hosted a PGA Tour event in nine years, and it's expecting about 17,500 daily spectators.

City dwellers will take to another kind of green for Love Your Park Week, the annual mass cleanup of Philly's public outdoor spaces. There's also an alternative comedy festival at the Drake. If mom doesn't like manual labor or laughing, try taking her to the Spring Art Craft Bazaar at Cherry Street Pier.

Teachers and nurses can also claim free cookies through Monday. Here's your weekend guide:

Philly's public parks want you to grab a shovel and pair of gloves and get to work. Saturday is the start of Love Your Park Week, when volunteers tidy over 100 green spaces across the city. Tasks may vary but generally include collecting trash, planting new flowers and removing dead tree branches. Visit the project's website to find a cleanup near you.

An alternative comedy festival at the Drake's Louis Bluver Theatre promises audiences a little more than standard crowd work. Variety Pack will offer seven high-concept shows Thursday through Saturday, each for $10. Some comics will improvise an episode of "Sex and the City," others will reenact the entire "Twilight" franchise in an hour and still more will mount one-woman acts with oddball side characters and singing.

Reigning champion Rory McIlroy is teeing off against some of the best golfers in the world at the Truist Championship. The PGA Tour event, which unfolds over four rounds Thursday through Sunday, will be held at the Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon Course in Flourtown. Spectators are welcome, though they may pay a premium. Most of the ground tickets have sold out and are only available through resale. Prices start around $200.

Over 80 craft vendors will set up shop at Cherry Street Pier for Mother's Day weekend. Take mom (or yourself) on a shopping spree Saturday or Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the waterfront venue. Visitors can get a little artsy at the "make and take" stations, where anyone can create a paper flower bouquet, letterpress print or colorful mandala. The Spring Art Star Craft Bazaar will also offer a cash bar, outdoor beer garden, free raffle and bites from Philly Taco.

