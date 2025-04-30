More Events:

April 30, 2025

Alt-comedy festival debuts in Philadelphia with 15 performances over two weekends

InterAct Theatre Co.'s Variety Pack at the Louis Bluver Theatre brings high-concept comedy acts including a 60-minute retelling of the entire Twilight saga.

By George Stevens
PhillyVoice Contributor
Performances Comedy
interact comedy fest Provide image/Adaeze Nwoko

InterAct Theatre Co. presents Variety Pack, a new comedy festival featuring 15 performances of high-concept comedy at the Louis Bluver Theatre on May 1-3 and May 8-10. This photo shows members of Theatre Contra performing at the Movie Trope Pageant.

Philadelphia will be a funnier place to be the next two weekends with the debut of Variety Pack, an alt-comedy festival featuring 15 performances  at the Louis Bluver Theatre at the Drake. Presented by InterAct Theatre Co., the festival runs May 1-3 and May 8-10.

All tickets for Variety Pack shows are $10 and each performance lasts approximately one hour. The Louis Bluver Theater is at 302 S. Hicks St.

SIGN UP HERE to get PhillyVoice's newsletters delivered to your inbox 

The festival aims to fill a gap in the city's comedy scene, particularly for alternative and high-concept acts, many of which had found homes on stage at Good Good Comedy until the Chinatown theater closed in 2020.

Producer Chaz Martin, also InterAct's Literary Manager, noted there has been a "void when it comes to truly wild, out-of-the-box comedy" despite the presence of stand-ups, improv, and an emerging scene. The goal with Variety Pack is to offer "a little bit of everything" not typically found in regular stand-up clubs.

Among the highlights from the festival lineup are a late-night block of original cartoons hosted by Joe Bell, titled Cartoon Club, on Friday, May 2. In performances on Saturday, May 3, and again on Friday, May 9, Theatre Contra retells the entire Twilight Saga, all boiled down to 60 minutes. The performance promises vampires, werewolves, and "creepy babies." Theatre Contra performer Bryant Edwards, calls the show a "speed run of a franchise."

Variety Pack concludes May 10 with Tan Hoang's "One Tan Show," described as a one-woman show intentionally filled with interruptions.

 "It is our first Variety Pack," Martin said. "We hope the space is full of laughter and joy so we can continue to do events like this."

Interact Theatre Co.'s Variety Pack

May 1-3 & May 8-10
Tickets: $10
Louis Bluver Theater
302 S Hicks St.
Philadelphia

George Stevens
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Performances Comedy Philadelphia Interact Theatre Company Center City Festivals

Videos

Featured

Limited - Italian Market - Grease Pole

Celebrate at the S. 9th Street Italian Market Festival
Purchased - A father teaching his daughter about finances

Raising financially savvy kids: a guide for parents

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

DNA confirms identity of N.J. woman pulled from Cooper River

Camden Cooper River

Sponsored

South Jersey’s Down & Derby Wine Festival returns May 3

Limited - Down and Derby 2025

Books

'Inner Excellence' author is planning to open center in Kensington

Inner Excellence

Addiction

Philly health department is beefing up response to powerful vet tranquilizer

042924DrugOverdoseReportsMedetomidine.png

Arts & Culture

On Stage in May: 'Some Like it Hot,' 'Rent' and remix of 'Cato'

Some Like It Hot

Eagles

Eagles put faith in elite assistant coaches once again with new draftees

Vic Fangio Super Bowl

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved