Alt-comedy festival debuts in Philadelphia with 15 performances over two weekends

Philadelphia will be a funnier place to be the next two weekends with the debut of Variety Pack, an alt-comedy festival featuring 15 performances at the Louis Bluver Theatre at the Drake. Presented by InterAct Theatre Co., the festival runs May 1-3 and May 8-10.

All tickets for Variety Pack shows are $10 and each performance lasts approximately one hour. The Louis Bluver Theater is at 302 S. Hicks St.

The festival aims to fill a gap in the city's comedy scene, particularly for alternative and high-concept acts, many of which had found homes on stage at Good Good Comedy until the Chinatown theater closed in 2020.

Producer Chaz Martin, also InterAct's Literary Manager, noted there has been a "void when it comes to truly wild, out-of-the-box comedy" despite the presence of stand-ups, improv, and an emerging scene. The goal with Variety Pack is to offer "a little bit of everything" not typically found in regular stand-up clubs.

Among the highlights from the festival lineup are a late-night block of original cartoons hosted by Joe Bell, titled Cartoon Club, on Friday, May 2. In performances on Saturday, May 3, and again on Friday, May 9, Theatre Contra retells the entire Twilight Saga, all boiled down to 60 minutes. The performance promises vampires, werewolves, and "creepy babies." Theatre Contra performer Bryant Edwards, calls the show a "speed run of a franchise."

Variety Pack concludes May 10 with Tan Hoang's "One Tan Show," described as a one-woman show intentionally filled with interruptions.

"It is our first Variety Pack," Martin said. "We hope the space is full of laughter and joy so we can continue to do events like this."

