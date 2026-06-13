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June 13, 2026

Fishtown Beer Festival returns June 20 with 20-plus breweries pouring under the El

Nearly 40 beers, live music and festival food will be available during the afternoon block party on Front Street.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Beer
Fishtown Beer Fest Courtesy of Evil Genius Beer Company (19).jpg Provided Courtesy/Evil Genius Beer Company

The Fishtown Beer Festival returns to Front Street on June 20 with pours from more than 20 local breweries.

Beer lovers can sample dozens of local brews when the Fishtown Beer Festival returns to the 1700 block of Front Street on Saturday, June 20.

The outdoor event, organized by Evil Genius Beer Company and the Fishtown District, runs from noon to 4 p.m. and will bring together more than 20 breweries from across the Phily region. Each brewery will pour two beers, giving attendees the chance to try nearly 40 different selections in one afternoon.

The lineup includes breweries like Evil Genius, Yards, Tired Hands, Love City, Philadelphia Brewing Co., Urban Village, Wissahickon Brewing and Punch Buggy, along with several others.

In addition to the beer, the block party will feature a live DJ, outdoor food vendors and festival-style bites from Evil Genius. The brewery's kitchen will move outside for the afternoon, serving food that pairs with the wide variety of beers on tap.

General admission tickets cost $45 and include unlimited beer samples and a tasting glass. Designated driver tickets are available for $15. All attendees must be at least 21 years old.

Fishtown Beer Festival

Saturday, June 20 | Noon - 4 p.m.
Outside of Evil Genius Beer Co.
Front St. (between Columbia Ave. and Palmer St.)
Philadelphia, PA 19122
General admission: $45
Designated driver: $15

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Festivals Beer Fishtown Evil Genius Beer

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