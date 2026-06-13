Fishtown Beer Festival returns June 20 with 20-plus breweries pouring under the El

Beer lovers can sample dozens of local brews when the Fishtown Beer Festival returns to the 1700 block of Front Street on Saturday, June 20.

The outdoor event, organized by Evil Genius Beer Company and the Fishtown District, runs from noon to 4 p.m. and will bring together more than 20 breweries from across the Phily region. Each brewery will pour two beers, giving attendees the chance to try nearly 40 different selections in one afternoon.

The lineup includes breweries like Evil Genius, Yards, Tired Hands, Love City, Philadelphia Brewing Co., Urban Village, Wissahickon Brewing and Punch Buggy, along with several others.

In addition to the beer, the block party will feature a live DJ, outdoor food vendors and festival-style bites from Evil Genius. The brewery's kitchen will move outside for the afternoon, serving food that pairs with the wide variety of beers on tap.

General admission tickets cost $45 and include unlimited beer samples and a tasting glass. Designated driver tickets are available for $15. All attendees must be at least 21 years old.

Saturday, June 20 | Noon - 4 p.m.

Outside of Evil Genius Beer Co.

Front St. (between Columbia Ave. and Palmer St.)

Philadelphia, PA 19122

General admission: $45

Designated driver: $15

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