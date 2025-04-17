More Events:

April 17, 2025

Enjoy Philly's green spaces? You can help beautify them during Love Your Park Week

Volunteers are needed to help plant flowers, pick up trash, and remove dead tree branches from May 10-18.

By Michaela Althouse
Family-Friendly Volunteering
Love Your Park Week Albert Yee/Fairmount Park Conservancy

Cleanup events are scheduled at more than 100 Philadelphia parks during Love Your Park Week from May 10-18. Above, volunteers help spread mulch during a previous cleanup.

Volunteers are needed to remove litter and tend gardens at more than 100 Philadelphia parks this spring as part of the city's annual Love Your Park Week. 

From May 10-18, volunteers can help with beautification efforts like picking up trash, spreading mulch, adding spring plants and removing dead tree limbs at the city's parks, watersheds, recreations centers and playgrounds. People also can participate in walking tours, history seminars, classes and other family-friendly events throughout the week. 

MORE: Outdoor pop-ups, 1940s art and an Easter promenade: Your weekend guide to things to do

Cleanup events are scheduled at locations throughout the city, from Suffolk Park in Southwest Philly to Poquessing Watershed in Northeast Philly and Wissahickon Valley Park in Northwest Philly. The full list is available on the Love Your Park website

The cleanups are open to people of all ages, but prior registration is necessary. Tools, supplies and gloves are provided. 

There are recreational activities planned, too, including yoga classes, fishing and birding workshops, a tree giveaway, kayaking, gardening for stress relief and Parks on Tap, the city's rotating beer garden. 

A volunteer celebration with free food, children's activities and music takes place Saturday, May 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Carroll Park in West Philly. 

Love Your Park Week events are organized by the Park Friends volunteer groups that collaborate to keep green spaces clean and host gatherings throughout the year.

"More than ever, city parks need local champions," Tim Clair, interim CEO for Fairmount Park Conservancy, said in a statement. "Park Friends groups and Love Your Park volunteers play an essential role in keeping our parks healthy, beautiful, and accessible to everyone. Our park volunteers are a shining example of Philadelphia's civic spirit and shared commitment to high quality public spaces."  

Love Your Park Week

May 10-18 
Various Times | Free
Various locations

