Outdoor pop-ups, 1940s art and an Easter promenade: Your weekend guide to things to do

This Easter weekend, you could watch "Sinners," the new horror movie from "Creed" director Ryan Coogler that more or less captures the spirit of the holiday (resurrection, through vampires). Or you could go traditional with a parade featuring fake bunnies and candy.

The Easter Promenade is back this Sunday on South Street. Marchers can join the kickoff walk, enter the costume contest or marvel at the spring fashions from the sidelines. It's free — just like the views at the outdoor pop-ups that launched earlier this week.

Head inside the art museum for provocative pieces from World War II or go to the Wilma Theater for a play on the catalyst to World War I. Here's your weekend guide:

The bunny ears will be out for a Philly holiday tradition. The Easter Promenade is marking its 92nd year this Sunday at 12:30 p.m. Philadelphia Union mascot Phang, the Easter Bunny and master of ceremonies Henri David will lead the procession from 5th and South streets to Headhouse Plaza. There, a panel of judges will decide the best dressed contest at 1:15 p.m. All participants get a free bag of candy.

The April blitz of outdoor pop-ups continues with the return of two regulars. Sunset Social and Morgan's Pier are both welcoming customers back for their first weekend of 2025. The University City rooftop spot will be open 3-11 p.m. Friday, noon-11 p.m. Saturday and noon-10 p.m. Sunday. The Penn's Landing destination, meanwhile, will operate noon-2 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon-10 p.m. Sunday.

Itching to see an original Jackson Pollock? What about a vintage designer dress or anti-fascist illustrations? A new exhibit at the Philadelphia Museum of Art has them all and then some. "Boom: Art and Design in the 1940s" is a 250-piece collection that spotlights creatives working through and after World War II. The exhibit includes photos, prints, posters, paintings, jewelry, clothing and even mid-century modern furniture. It's open now through Sept. 1.

You may have hazy memories of Franz Ferdinand (the Austrian royal, not the Scottish rock band) from high school history class. A new production at the Wilma Theater fictionalizes his 1914 assassination, which set off World War I. "Archduke" centers on three boys recruited to kill the nobleman and the desperation fueling their mission. While the Friday show is sold out, tickets are still available to the Saturday and Sunday performances. They start at $40.

