Philly's rooftop and outdoor bars are reopening. Here's when they return

Step into the sunshine this spring at one of Philadelphia's pop-up outdoor bars, which are in the midst of making their seasonal debuts.

A few have already made their grand entrances. Walnut Garden returned earlier this month, Parks on Tap hit the green Wednesday, and Bok Bar is opening Thursday evening. Other warm weather favorites like Sunset Social, Morgan's Pier and Liberty Point have set opening dates for later in April — and Independence Beer Garden has hinted at an upcoming announcement on its social media.

Here's when you can belly up to rooftop, waterfront and parkside bars around Philadelphia. We'll update this list with any latecomers:

Opened: Thursday, April 3

Amidst a sea of beer gardens, this Rittenhouse Square pop-up dares to be a cocktail garden. (But don't worry, they also have brews.) Walnut Garden is now open for daily business. Customers can order drinks at one of two bars in the garden or under a tent. FCM Hospitality did the food menu, and there's also an "ice cream shack" dishing out soft serve.

Opened: Wednesday, April 9

Touch grass and have a drink, too, at the roving beer garden coming to a park near you. Parks on Tap has started its 2025 season at its usual launchpad of the Azalea Garden in Fairmount Park, where it will be stationed April 9-13 and 16-20. It'll tour the city for the next 27 weeks, stopping by green spaces in Germantown, Port Richmond, University City, Roxborough and East Passyunk. The pop-up closes out the year in Strawberry Mansion on Oct. 12.

Opens: Thursday, April 10

Bok Bar is ready to rock for another year. The Bok building's rooftop spot will operate Wednesdays through Sundays through early November, offering a new curated food menu each month. (The first one is from James Beard Award semifinalist Little Fish.) The South Philly bar stays true to the building's former life as a high school with its blacktop tables, where grown-ups can scribble chalk art.

Opens: Monday, April 14

Crowds soon can head to the top of the Cira Centre for food, drinks and fresh air. Sunset Social is kicking off its latest season in University City on Monday, April 14. The pop-up bar will offer daily specials and recurring event series most days of the week. Quizzo is on Tuesdays, movies are Wednesdays and Saturdays, cornhole tournaments are Thursdays, dance parties are Fridays and ice cream socials are, naturally, Sundays.

Opens: Thursday, April 17

The patio umbrellas at Morgan's Pier officially open in mid-April. The Penn's Landing bar will welcome DJ Just Kellie for its first day back, with regular live music and karaoke to follow later in the spring. Customers can expect the usual menu of beers, cocktails, pizza and tacos — plus a front seat to the Delaware River waterfront.

Opens: Thursday, April 24

This 28,000-square-foot entertainment bunker is almost out of hibernation. All five bars of Liberty Point, located next to the Independence Seaport Museum, will take orders starting Thursday, April 24. The seasonal spot only has announced a handful of events so far, but "ABBA Under the Stars" is one of them.

