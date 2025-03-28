Bok Bar reopens April 10 with a menu crafted by a James Beard Award semifinalist

Bok Bar, a South Philly summer staple, is reopening for another season on Thursday, April 10.

The rooftop spot will be open Wednesdays through Sundays through Sunday, Nov. 2. Bok Bar's initial menu is from Little Fish, the Queen Village seafood restaurant and recent James Beard Award semifinalist, but the menu will rotate among chefs as the season progresses.

Darnel's will dish up sandwiches and baked goods in May, and Puyero will serve Venezuelan food in June. Bok Bar will host two more James Beard Award semifinalists in July and September, when Gabriella's Vietnam and Sweet Amalia, respectively, take over the menu. Korea Taqueria will be the bar's food partner for August. The October pick has not yet been announced.

Bok Bar also will offer regular dance classes, yoga sessions and drag performances from Brittany Lynn and her Drag Mafia. New to the event calendar is Club Connection, which puts on book swaps, guided meditations, poetry readings and other group activities. Its programming will run at Bok Bar between July and October.

Thursday, April 10 to Sunday, Nov. 2

Bok Building

800 Mifflin St. Philadelphia

