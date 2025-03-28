More Events:

March 28, 2025

Bok Bar reopens April 10 with a menu crafted by a James Beard Award semifinalist

Little Fish, the Queen Village seafood spot, is the first of 6 restaurants slated to serve food at the rooftop pop-up this year.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Bars
Bok Bar reopening Provided image/Elizabeth Melusky

Bok Bar will kick off another season of rooftop drinks, food, dance, yoga and drag shows Thursday, April 10.

Bok Bar, a South Philly summer staple, is reopening for another season on Thursday, April 10.

The rooftop spot will be open Wednesdays through Sundays through Sunday, Nov. 2. Bok Bar's initial menu is from Little Fish, the Queen Village seafood restaurant and recent James Beard Award semifinalist, but the menu will rotate among chefs as the season progresses.

MORE: Penn Relays, the oldest track and field meet in the U.S., returns April 24-26

Darnel's will dish up sandwiches and baked goods in May, and Puyero will serve Venezuelan food in June. Bok Bar will host two more James Beard Award semifinalists in July and September, when Gabriella's Vietnam and Sweet Amalia, respectively, take over the menu. Korea Taqueria will be the bar's food partner for August. The October pick has not yet been announced.

Bok Bar also will offer regular dance classes, yoga sessions and drag performances from Brittany Lynn and her Drag Mafia. New to the event calendar is Club Connection, which puts on book swaps, guided meditations, poetry readings and other group activities. Its programming will run at Bok Bar between July and October.

Bok Bar

Thursday, April 10 to Sunday, Nov. 2
Bok Building
800 Mifflin St. Philadelphia

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Bars Philadelphia South Philly Bok Building Reopening

Videos

Featured

Limited - SonjaMorgan

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia presents Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York City” Star, Sonja Morgan: Sonja in Your City on Saturday, April 5!
Limited - IBEW 98 - Rosies Girls

Local 98 celebrates third annual Rosie's Girls graduates

Just In

Must Read

Wildlife

Wild turkey in Fishtown captivates curious residents

Fishtown Wild Turkey

Sponsored

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia presents Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York City” Star, Sonja Morgan: Sonja in Your City on Saturday, April 5!

Limited - SonjaMorgan

Food & Drink

To win free wings at Lion Sports Bar, predict Bryce Harper's stats

lion sports bar wing contest

Adult Health

Temple Health's new cancer clinic streamlines treatment for people from underserved communities

Temple Cancer Clinic

Weekend

Your weekend guide: Dinosaur museum and cocktail festival

Weekend guide

Phillies

Phillies drop 2025 hype video featuring Bryce Harper, Brandon Graham and more

Bryce Harper 2022 World Series Phillies Celly

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved