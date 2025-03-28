Penn Relays, the oldest track and field meet in the U.S., returns April 24-26

Some of the best runners in the United States will race in the Penn Relays at Franklin Field next month.

The oldest and largest track and field competition in the nation takes place Thursday, April 24, through Saturday, April 26. High school, collegiate and Olympic-level athletes will compete in various relay races and field events, including the high jump, long jump, pole vault and throwing events.

Penn Relays has drawn some of the biggest names in track in field over the years — from Jesse Owens, who competed in Philly before winning four gold medals in the 1936 Olympics to eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt, who drew record crowds of more than 50,000 people to watch him anchor his team's victory in the 4x100-meter relay in 2010.

Some of the top high school and collegiate athletes compete each year, too. Last year, Harvard University set the NCAA women's distance medley relay record with a time of 10 minutes, 37.55 seconds, and Villanova University broke the collegiate men's 4xMile relay record by finishing in 15 minutes, 51.91 seconds. Runners from Bullis High School in Potamac, Maryland and Union Catholic High School in Scotch Plains, New Jersey also shattered records in the girls 4x400-meter and 4x800-meter relays, respectively.

Single-day tickets start at $19 for general admission on Thursday, April 24, and Friday, 25, when most of the high school and collegiate competitions are held. Reserved seats on those days range from $24 to $69, with the priciest seats being near the finish line. Tickets are more expensive on Saturday, April 26, when Penn Relays hosts its Olympic development races. General admission tickets cost $22. Reserved seats range from $32 to $250.

The events start at 9 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, and at 7 a.m. on Saturday. They run through the evening.

Thursday, April 24 to Saturday, April 26

Various times | $19-$250

Franklin Field

233 S. 33rd St. Philadelphia

