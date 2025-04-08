Philly will host an event every week in 2026 to mark a different historic first — from the zoo to the Slinky

Philadelphia is adding a new yearlong celebration to the mix of patriotic festivities in 2026 as the United States marks its 250th birthday.

The "52 Weeks of Firsts" festival will highlight the city's role in American history by showcasing institutions, items and achievements with roots here, the Philadelphia Historic District 250th Committee announced Tuesday.

The free events will be held at the sites of each "Philadelphia First" and will involve giveaways, speeches and live storytelling that dive into the history of each innovation. There will be a "No. 1" sculpture placed at each location and a legacy planting done in collaboration with the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society. A scavenger hunt map and calendar highlighting the honorees will become available online once the list is finalized.

"Each week in 2026, the Philadelphia Historic District partners will spotlight a historic first across the city honoring the city’s groundbreaking contributions over the past 250 years that continue to impact the way we live today," Amy Needle, president and CEO of Historic Philadelphia, Inc., said in a release.

Once a month, there will be a marquee event spotlighting an extra special first. These 12 events will celebrate the following firsts: Mummers Parade (1901), African American Methodist Episcopal congregation (Mother Bethel AME, 1890), flower show (1827), ice cream soda (1874), Mother’s Day (1908), American flag (Betsy Ross House, 1777), zoo (1874), children’s hospital (Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 1855), signing of the U.S. Constitution (1787), penitentiary (Eastern State Penitentiary, 1829), Thanksgiving Day Parade (1924), and Slinky (1943).

Organizers are still accepting submissions for more Philadelphia firsts that can be commemorated. Ideas can be sent to info@historicphiladelphia.org.

The 52 Weeks of Firsts events will join Philly's already jam-packed lineup in 2026. The city's celebrations for the semiquincentennial will also include a TED series and Mural Arts projects, and Philly will host the first and second rounds of the NCAA men's basketball tournament, six World Cup matches, the MLB All-Star Game and the 50th anniversary of "Rocky."