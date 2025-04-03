Philly airport hopes to double its volunteers ahead of busy 2026

Scattered throughout Philadelphia International Airport, volunteers help confused travelers find their way or make frazzled flyers smile as they pet a furry friend. Airport officials hope to bolster these teams ahead of the upcoming busy stretch for the city, which includes America's 250th birthday festivities and World Cup games in 2026.

In particular, the airport is looking to double the size of its Volunteer Navigator Team, which has approximately 80 people, according to director of guest experience Leah Douglas. Those members are stationed at information kiosks in almost all of the terminals to answer questions, provide directions and offer food, shopping and travel recommendations.

"We're in recruitment mode all the time," Douglas said. "... But we are really doing a foot-on-the-gas mode with our recruitment right now."

Volunteers wear blue airport vests so guests can easily spot them, Douglas said, and stand at kiosks that are typically located underneath flight information signs. Along with helping disoriented flyers, volunteers have a digital database at their fingertips so they know which restaurants are open at that time and which ones offer specific items, like a cheesesteak. Once the airport builds up its Volunteer Navigator Team more, Douglas said they hope to expand their presence beyond the information desks and into other areas of the airport.

"I think that puts our guests at ease a little bit, that they realize that someone is actually spending their time ... to be here solely to assist them," Douglas said. "And the volunteers love it because there is no two days, probably no two hours, that are exactly the same."

The Philly airport launched its Volunteer Navigator Team in 2020 during the pandemic. There are volunteers scheduled every day between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., with each working four-hour shifts. While they are only required for one shift a week, Douglas said some people work more.

The team includes "aviation enthusiasts" and many retirees, including some who worked at the airport and "aren't ready to quite leave," Douglas said.

People interested in volunteering can apply online. Applicants would then go forward to rounds of meetings, a background check and training. Volunteer Navigators must also go through the "badging process" so they can access the secure area of the airport. Douglas said the airport wants to recruit bilingual and multilingual volunteers to help accommodate and welcome the influx of travelers from around the world.

Among the perks, Douglas said volunteers get free parking while at work or for personal travel, and discounts at many of the airport's restaurants and shops.

In addition to the navigators, Douglas said another popular volunteer group is the Wagging Tails Brigade. The program, which launched in 2019, features about 20 therapy dogs and their handlers that come to the airport for two hours each week to meet with weary travelers and accept pats on the head. The pups wear vests that read "Pet Me," unlike service or TSA dogs that are not allowed to be touched.

Provided Image/Philadelphia International Airport Travelers at Philly airport can say hello to and pet dogs that are part of the Wagging Tails Brigade. Above, golden retriver Casey and her owner, Chris, have been part of the program since 2019. Casey always has a toy in her mouth, according to airport officials.

Each handler has trading cards with pictures and information about their dog — like their birthday, hometown, favorite treats and hobbies — as little mementos for passengers to remember the furry friends they met. People and pets interested in joining the brigade can fill out a form online.

The recruitment push comes ahead of the busy summer travel season, which will also see the Lincoln Financial Field host games in the Club World Cup in June and July. Starting in October, Philadelphia and Camden will host events in the "Homecoming 250" celebration of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the Navy and Marine Corps.

Then there's the jam-packed 2026. In March 2026, the Wells Fargo Center will host the first and second rounds of the NCAA men's basketball tournament. In May, the PGA Championship will be held at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square. That summer, there will be six World Cup matches, the MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park, and America will mark its 250th birthday, the semiquincentennial. And in December, "Rocky" turns 50.

"With all the things coming our way, we want to represent the airport and the city in the best light," Douglas said. "... We want everybody to be excited about it, so then they, in turn, can pass that energy and that excitement along to all of our guests that come through."