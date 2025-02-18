Philadelphia Soccer 2026 fundraiser for youth initiatives to raffle off tickets to World Cup matches

Philadelphia Soccer 2026, the nonprofit planning six World Cup matches at Lincoln Financial Field, has launched a campaign to raise funds for youth soccer while also giving some lucky fans the opportunity to attend the tournament.

During the "26 for 26" fundraiser, anyone who donates at least $26 will be automatically entered to win prizes, including tickets to the 2026 World Cup and 2025 Club World Cup, as well as Eagles, Phillies, 76ers, Flyers and Union games. Other prizes include soccer equipment that can be donated to a team of the winner's choice. The campaign kicked off Tuesday and runs through Saturday, March 1.

To participate in the challenge, people can donate online as an individual or join a fundraising team. Philadelphia Soccer 2026 honorary co-chairs Carli Lloyd, a former U.S. women's national team player from South Jersey, and Alejandro Bedoya, captain of the Philadelphia Union, are facing off in a friendly challenge to see whose "26 for 26" team can raise more funds. Participants can also become a team captain themselves and create their own fundraising team. Winners will be chosen raffle-style from the pool of people who donate.

The donations will go toward supporting the planning and execution of the World Cup matches in Philadelphia, which will take place in June and July of 2026. Money raised will also support the Philadelphia Soccer 2026 organization's mission of "nurturing the growth of soccer within our community, fostering inclusivity, and leaving a profound legacy in the City of Philadelphia and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania." Donations help the nonprofit to refurbish existing soccer fields and create new mini pitches and education programs. The fundraising challenge was launched in partnership with Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer Association.

Raffle drawings will take place from Tuesday to March 1, with different prizes available each day.

"Beyond delivering an incredible tournament for players and fans alike, we want to make this sport more accessible to all," Meg Kane, CEO of Philadelphia Soccer 2026, said in a release. "... Through this exciting grassroots initiative, we hope to provide even more young players with the opportunity to experience the joy and community that soccer provides."

The first 32-team Club World Cup is taking place in the United States this year and 12 venues, including Lincoln Financial Field, will host matches between the top club teams from around the world. Philly will host six group-stage games — on June 16, 18, 20, 22, 24 and 26 — plus a Round of 16 match on June 28 and a quarterfinal match on July 4.

The following summer, the World Cup will run from June 11 to July 19. Philadelphia's matches will include five during the group stage of the tournament — on June 14, 19, 22, 25, 27 — and one during the Round of 16 on July 4.