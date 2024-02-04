Philadelphia will host six World Cup matches in 2026

It was no secret that the biggest soccer tournament in the world was swinging through Philadelphia as North America hosts the event in 2026. But a few more specifics were announced by FIFA Sunday to help the city's anticipation grow.

The event, which will see the championship game played up I-95 at MetLife Stadium, will also put on six matches at Lincoln Financial Field — five of them first round group stage games and one knockout game.

Date Game type June 14

Group stage June 19

Group stage

June 22

Group stage

June 25

Group stage

June 27

Group stage

July 4

Round of 16





The July 4th match, of course, comes on the 250th anniversary of the United States — which was founded in Philadelphia.

The year 2026 is going to be a massive one in the city. The NCAA Tournament will play first round games at the Wells Fargo Center in March. Then following the World Cup, Citizens Bank Park will host the MLB All-Star Game. And the 2026 PGA Championship will be hosted by Aronimink Golf Club (in Newtown Square).

The city really will be the center of the sports world. Fans can only hope the Eagles, Phillies, Flyers, Sixers and Union are good in two years as well.

