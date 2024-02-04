More Sports:

February 04, 2024

Philadelphia will host six World Cup matches in 2026

In 2026 Philadelphia will host World Cup games, NCAA Tournament games, the MLB All-Star Game and the PGA Championship.

World Cup MLB
Lincoln_Financial_Field_Phillies_Blue_Jays_092022_KateFrese28.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Lincoln Financial Field (taken from Citizens Bank Park).

It was no secret that the biggest soccer tournament in the world was swinging through Philadelphia as North America hosts the event in 2026. But a few more specifics were announced by FIFA Sunday to help the city's anticipation grow.

The event, which will see the championship game played up I-95 at MetLife Stadium, will also put on six matches at Lincoln Financial Field — five of them first round group stage games and one knockout game.

DateGame type
June 14
Group stage
June 19
Group stage
June 22
Group stage
June 25
Group stage
June 27
Group stage
July 4
Round of 16


The July 4th match, of course, comes on the 250th anniversary of the United States — which was founded in Philadelphia.

The year 2026 is going to be a massive one in the city. The NCAA Tournament will play first round games at the Wells Fargo Center in March. Then following the World Cup, Citizens Bank Park will host the MLB All-Star Game. And the 2026 PGA Championship will be hosted by Aronimink Golf Club (in Newtown Square).

The city really will be the center of the sports world. Fans can only hope the Eagles, Phillies, Flyers, Sixers and Union are good in two years as well.

