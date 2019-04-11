Phillies will reportedly host 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park

Here’s something: the Phillies will reportedly host the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park.

Good things come when you sign a big-name free agent, eh?

The news surfaced Thursday afternoon in a report from Philly.com’s Matt Breen:

And here’s a little historical perspective from The Athletic’s Matt Gelb:

This all sounds pretty cool!

This will be the city’s fifth time hosting an All-Star Game, and the Phillies’ fourth. The Phillies most recently hosted the 1996 edition, back when the team still played its games at Veterans Stadium.

The Phils also hosted the All-Star Game in 1976 at Veterans Stadium, and the 1952 All-Star Game at Shibe Park.

The Philadelphia Athletics hosted the 1943 All-Star Game, also at Shibe Park.

This year’s All-Star Game, for what it’s worth, will be held July 9 at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

According to a release sent out Thursday, a whole host of characters will be on hand on April 16 for the announcement, including Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney:

While Breen’s tweet said City Hall, the release above makes Independence Hall the backdrop for the announcement. If the league and the franchise are indeed positioning this as one big history festival, it’s likely Independence Hall is the correct location.

Whether attendees will be able to use SEPTA to reach the Stadium Complex more effectively than the Democratic National Convention attendees remains to be seen.

