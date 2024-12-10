Kylie Kelce's podcast knocks Joe Rogan off top of Apple, Spotify charts

Kylie Kelce's "Not Gonna Lie" podcast has claimed the No. 1 spot on the Apple and Spotify charts, surpassing "The Joe Rogan Experience."

Her show climbed quickly up the rankings after its debut Dec. 5. "Not Gonna Lie" had outpaced Rogan's podcast by Monday, according to The Wrap. It remains at the top of the Apple and Spotify charts as of Tuesday afternoon.

Phillies seek artist to paint new mural above Ashburn Alley

Kelce opened the premier episode of her podcast by discussing her fourth pregnancy and day-to-day life since her husband Jason Kelce retired from the NFL. She then interviewed "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star Kaitlin Olson — and admitted she's never seen the long-running sitcom.

"Not Gonna Lie" is billed as an unfiltered look inside Kelce's life as "part of America's favorite football family." (As anyone with an internet connection knows, her brother-in-law Travis Kelce is a tight end for the Chiefs and the boyfriend of Taylor Swift.) She has promised to explore women in sports, parenting and social media trends, among other topics, on the podcast.

Kelce previously has appeared on Jason and Travis's podcast "New Heights," which ranked No. 60 on Apple and No. 37 on Spotify as of Tuesday.

"The Joe Rogan Experience" was the most popular podcast on Spotify in 2024.

