More Culture:

December 10, 2024

Kylie Kelce's podcast knocks Joe Rogan off top of Apple, Spotify charts

'Not Gonna Lie' debuted last week with pregnancy news and a guest appearance from 'Always Sunny in Philadelphia' star Kaitlin Olson.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Podcast Kylie Kelce
Kylie Kelce podcast YouTube/Not Gonna Lie

Kylie Kelce has taken the top spot on the Apple and Spotify podcast charts. Her show 'Not Gonna Lie' has outperformed 'The Joe Rogan Experience' and her husband Jason's 'New Heights.'

Kylie Kelce's "Not Gonna Lie" podcast has claimed the No. 1 spot on the Apple and Spotify charts, surpassing "The Joe Rogan Experience."

Her show climbed quickly up the rankings after its debut Dec. 5. "Not Gonna Lie" had outpaced Rogan's podcast by Monday, according to The Wrap. It remains at the top of the Apple and Spotify charts as of Tuesday afternoon.

MORE: Phillies seek artist to paint new mural above Ashburn Alley

Kelce opened the premier episode of her podcast by discussing her fourth pregnancy and day-to-day life since her husband Jason Kelce retired from the NFL. She then interviewed "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star Kaitlin Olson — and admitted she's never seen the long-running sitcom.

"Not Gonna Lie" is billed as an unfiltered look inside Kelce's life as "part of America's favorite football family." (As anyone with an internet connection knows, her brother-in-law Travis Kelce is a tight end for the Chiefs and the boyfriend of Taylor Swift.) She has promised to explore women in sports, parenting and social media trends, among other topics, on the podcast. 

Kelce previously has appeared on Jason and Travis's podcast "New Heights," which ranked No. 60 on Apple and No. 37 on Spotify as of Tuesday.

"The Joe Rogan Experience" was the most popular podcast on Spotify in 2024.


Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Podcast Kylie Kelce Philadelphia Spotify Charts Celebrities Apple

Videos

Featured

Limited - Manayunk - Taqueria Amor

Experience Manayunk magic this holiday season!
Purchased - A couple going through their budget

Mastering today’s financial landscape: Tools to save smarter and spend wisely

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Officials seek feedback on Roosevelt Boulevard redesign options

Roosevelt Blvd PennDOT

Sponsored

Discover the Brandywine Valley with the Treasure Trail Passport

Limited - Visit Wilmington - Longwood

Holiday

Christmas Village vendor puts personal touch on thrifted clothes

stoked pineapple christmas village

Health News

Cancer-causing chemicals used in dry cleaning and some home products banned by EPA

EPA ban PCE TCE

Entertainment

How to get tickets to Jason Kelce's late-night talk show

jason kelce show tickets

Sixers

Jared McCain named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for October/November

McCain 11.30.24

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved