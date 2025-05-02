More Sports:

May 02, 2025

Sixers draft lottery simulations: Day 19 of 29

Every day between the end of the regular season and the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery, we will simulate the lottery 10 times. How often will the Sixers keep their top-six protected first-round pick?

By Adam Aaronson
On May 12, the Sixers will either be rewarded with a top-six pick or leave the NBA Draft Lottery empty-handed.

Every day between the end of the Sixers' regular season and the NBA Draft Lottery on May 12, we will use Tankathon.com's famous simulation tool to run through the lottery 10 times. Over a 29-day period, we will collect a significant sample of possible outcomes and track those results as the Sixers wait to learn the fate of their own first-round pick.

The Sixers are entering the lottery with the fifth-best set of odds, but they will only keep their first-rounder if it falls in the top six slots due to an obligation to the Oklahoma City Thunder from a trade made nearly five years ago.

Let's get to today's simulations:

Today's results

The outcomes of today's batch of 10 simulations:

• Simulation No. 1: 6th pick

• Simulation No. 2: 6th pick

• Simulation No. 3: 7th pick

• Simulation No. 4: 7th pick

• Simulation No. 5: 4th pick

• Simulation No. 6: 4th pick

• Simulation No. 7: 7th pick

• Simulation No. 8: 8th pick

• Simulation No. 9: 1st pick

• Simulation No. 10: 7th pick

Best simulation of the day

Only one lottery victory for the Sixers in today's batch after a flurry of them in recent days:

Tankathon 5.2.25 1Tankathon.com/for PhillyVoice

Last month, one of my weekly Sixers mailbags was focused on how the ability to draft presumptive No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg would change the Sixers' roster and rotation moving forward.

Worst simulation of the day

Five of today's 10 simulations resulted in the Sixers losing their pick, including this one in which the Brooklyn Nets and Houston Rockets (via Phoenix Suns) leapfrog them into the top four, while Flagg goes to the Washington Wizards:

Tankathon 5.2.25 2

The Sixers' multi-month effort to outrace the Brooklyn Nets in the tanking battles resulting in Brooklyn jumping them with inferior odds would be a vintage painful break.

Overall results

The cumulative results of this exercise so far:

Draft PickSimulation OutcomesSimulation Outcome Percentage Actual Percentage Odds
12412.6%10.5%
22211.5%10.5%
3157.8%10.6%
42513.1%10.5%
552.6%2.2%
63417.8%19.6%
74925.7%26.7%
8157.8%8.7%
910.5%0.6%

Keep or Lose Pick?Simulation Outcomes
Simulation Outcome Percentage
Actual Percentage Odds
Kept Pick12565.7%64.0%
Lost Pick6534.2%36.0%

