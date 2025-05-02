Historic Devon Horse Show and Country Fair returns May 21 through June 1

The Devon Horse Show and Country Fair, the oldest and largest outdoor multi-breed horse show in the United States, is set to return to Devon, Chester County, from May 21 through June 1.

What began as a small one-day show in 1896 has grown significantly through the years. In 1919, the Country Fair was create alongside the equestrian events as a philanthropic arm benefiting Bryn Mawr Hospital. That charitable effort continues today and more than 2,000 volunteers participate.

SIGN UP HERE to get PhillyVoice's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The schedule of equestrian competitions at the Devon Horse Show span 12-days. The show's gates typically are open from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Equestrian spectacles include the WIHS Shetland Pony Steeplechase Championship form May 24-25 and the Carriage Marathon on May 25.

The Country Fair features a Midway with rides, including a Ferris wheel, games; shopping for goods from art to apparel; and an array of food and treats, including traditional tea sandwiches and Devon fudge.

The renowned Budweiser Clydesdales will appear at Devon May 29-30. For nearly a century, these massive horses have been among the most recognizable corporate mascots. Most were born and raised at Warm Springs Ranch in Missouri. Their appearance at Devon is one stop on their 300-day tour.

Special themed days like Family Day and Ladies Day are also part of the schedule. The show is a rain or shine event, with ticket prices ranging from $25-$1,600.

May 21 to June 1

8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily

Equestrian Tickets: Prices vary

23 Dorset Road

Devon, PA 19333