More News:

May 02, 2025

Historic Devon Horse Show and Country Fair returns May 21 through June 1

The Chester County event includes equestrian competitions, carnival rides, shopping and food vendors.

By George Stevens
PhillyVoice Contributor
Family-Friendly Equestrians
devon horse show NANCY ROKOS/BUCKS COUNTY COURIER TIMES via USA TODAY NETWORK

The Devon Horse Show and Country Fair, the oldest outdoor multi-breed horse show in the U.S., runs May 21-June 1 featuring competitions, the Budweiser Clydesdales, rides and shopping. This file photo from the 2022 event shows an equestrian competitor.

The Devon Horse Show and Country Fair, the oldest and largest outdoor multi-breed horse show in the United States, is set to return to Devon, Chester County, from May 21 through June 1.

What began as a small one-day show in 1896 has grown significantly through the years. In 1919, the Country Fair was create alongside the equestrian events as a philanthropic arm benefiting Bryn Mawr Hospital. That charitable effort continues today and more than 2,000 volunteers participate.

SIGN UP HERE to get PhillyVoice's newsletters delivered to your inbox 

The schedule of equestrian competitions at the Devon Horse Show span 12-days. The show's gates typically are open from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Equestrian spectacles include the WIHS Shetland Pony Steeplechase Championship form May 24-25 and the Carriage Marathon on May 25.

The Country Fair features a Midway with rides, including a Ferris wheel, games; shopping for goods from art to apparel; and an array of food and treats, including traditional tea sandwiches and Devon fudge.

The renowned Budweiser Clydesdales will appear at Devon May 29-30. For nearly a century, these massive horses have been among the most recognizable corporate mascots. Most were born and raised at Warm Springs Ranch in Missouri. Their appearance at Devon is one stop on their 300-day tour.

Special themed days like Family Day and Ladies Day are also part of the schedule. The show is a rain or shine event, with ticket prices ranging from $25-$1,600.

Devon Horse Show and Country Fair

May 21 to June 1
8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily
Equestrian Tickets: Prices vary
23 Dorset Road
Devon, PA 19333

George Stevens
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Family-Friendly Equestrians Chester County Devon Horses Fairs Festivals

Videos

Featured

VisitNJ-1200x800_DJI_0860.png

New Jersey beaches that wow every time
Limited - IBEW Eagles Autism Foundation 1

IBEW Local 98 gives wings to the Eagles Autism Foundation

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Montco road's zigzag lines to be straightened out

Montgomery Township Chicane

Sponsored

Raising financially savvy kids: a guide for parents

Purchased - A father teaching his daughter about finances

Entertainment

More people are staying out late in Center City than before pandemic

Center City nightlife

Children's Health

COVID-19 puts kids at increased risk of kidney, heart and gut problems

Long Covid Kids

Pop Culture

Sci-fi stars are coming to Fan Expo Philadelphia

Fan Expo Philly

Eagles

Eagles put faith in elite assistant coaches once again with new draftees

Vic Fangio Super Bowl

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved