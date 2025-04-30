More Health:

April 30, 2025

COVID-19 puts kids at increased risk of kidney, heart and gut problems

The illness raises the likelihood that children develop chronic kidney disease, irritable bowel syndrome and cardiovascular issues, Penn researchers say.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Children's Health COVID-19
Long Covid Kids Los Muertos Crew/Pexels.com

Children and young adults with past COVID-19 infections have higher rates of kidney, gut and heart problems in the months and years after their illnesses, new research shows.

Children and young adults who have lingering COVID-19 symptoms are more likely to develop chronic issues with their kidneys, guts and hearts, according to new research from the University of Pennsylvania.

Four related studies sought to examine overlooked impacts of long COVID — when symptoms of the infection last at least three months — on children and young adults. Young people typically have less severe outcomes from COVID-19 at the time of infection, potentially obscuring the lasting effects the coronavirus can have on the body.

MOREEating ultra-processed foods may lead to an early death; here's how to reduce them in your diet

The researchers based their findings on an analysis of health records from 1.9 million people 21 and under. The studies looked at data between 2020-2023.

Young people who had COVID-19 were 17% more likely to develop chronic kidney disease at stage two or higher — usually indicating mild impact on kidney function — and 35% more likely to be diagnosed with chronic kidney disease at stage three or higher within two years of a COVID-19 infection.

Among people with pre-existing chronic kidney disease, those with past COVID-19 infections had a 15% higher risk of developing another kidney-related ailment — including major declines in filtration and the need for dialysis or kidney transplant. Those who had documented kidney injuries during their COVID-19 infections also had a 29% greater risk of kidney problems three to six months after infection.

People who had COVID-19 were 25% more likely to have at least one gastrointestinal symptom or disorder in the period immediately following infection, researchers found. Common issues included abdominal pain, diarrhea and irritable bowel syndrome. They were 28% more likely to experience these problems between six months and two years after their infections. 

Past COVID-19 infections also were linked to significantly higher risks of heart conditions. There was a 63% higher risk of developing issues like arrhythmias, heart inflammation, chest pain, palpitations and hypertension — both among people who were born with heart defects and those who had no pre-existing heart problems. People without congenital heart defects were nearly three times more likely to have heart inflammation if they had a prior COVID-19 infection.

Researchers also found racial and ethnic differences in the risks of young people developing organ problems and other lasting symptoms. Asian American and Pacific Islander youth had mildly higher rates of long COVID symptoms compared to white children and teens. Hispanic youth were more likely to experience hair loss after severe COVID-19 infections, and Black children and teens had comparatively lower risks of skin-related symptoms.

All of the studies were part of the National Institutes of Health's RECOVER Initiative to better understand and treat long COVID. The NIH estimates long COVID has impacted as many as 23 million people in the United States. Pediatric long COVID is now considered more common than initially thought, affecting as many as 6 million kids.

One NIH-supported study found children and adolescents tend to experience different patterns of long COVID symptoms, and there has been a growing emphasis on studying the effects of ongoing vaccination in young people.

The Penn Medicine researchers said their studies point to the need for long-term evaluation of young people who have had COVID-19 infections.

"These findings underscore the fact that clinicians need to monitor pediatric patients for long COVID signs and symptoms — and need to be prepared to treat these conditions," Yong Chen, the studies' senior author, said in a press release.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Children's Health COVID-19 Philadelphia Illness Research Heart Health Coronavirus Kidneys Studies Kidney Disease Gut Health Penn Medicine

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Health.Lung - Article 2

Discover how Temple Lung Center’s innovative clinical trials provide early access to breakthrough treatments and enhanced care for patients.
Limited - Temple - In article 1

Soon-to-open hospital, Temple Women & Families, will transform NICU care in Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

DNA confirms identity of N.J. woman pulled from Cooper River

Camden Cooper River

Festivals

South Jersey’s Down & Derby Wine Festival returns May 3

Limited - Down and Derby 2025

Books

'Inner Excellence' author is planning to open center in Kensington

Inner Excellence

Addiction

Philly health department is beefing up response to powerful vet tranquilizer

042924DrugOverdoseReportsMedetomidine.png

Arts & Culture

On Stage in May: 'Some Like it Hot,' 'Rent' and remix of 'Cato'

Some Like It Hot

Eagles

Eagles put faith in elite assistant coaches once again with new draftees

Vic Fangio Super Bowl

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved