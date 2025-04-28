More Health:

April 28, 2025

Eating ultra-processed foods may lead to an early death; here's how to reduce them in your diet

The more processed meats, packaged snacks and sugary drinks that people consume, the more likely they are to die by 75, new research shows.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Eating ultra-processed foods, like the salty snacks, increases the risk of premature death, a new study found.

Consuming sugary breakfast cereals, artificially-flavored chips and crackers, chicken nuggets, hot dogs and sweetened beverages like soda and energy drinks may shorten your lifespan, a new study found. 

Ultra-processed foods, which include anything from shelf-stable baked goods to frozen pizza, have been linked to obesity, heart disease and other health issues over the years. New research into their toll on life expectancy suggests the risk of dying by age 75 rises by nearly 3% for every 10% increase in total calories from these foods. 

MORE: FDA plans to ban artificial food dyes by the end of the year

The study, published Monday in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, examined the consumption patterns of 240,000 adults in eight countries, including the United States. The researchers included Carlos Augusto Monteiro, the Brazilian scientist who coined the term ultra-processed when he developed a food classification system, called NOVA, that  groups foods by their processing levels. 

Ultra-processed foods contain few whole foods, are often calorie-dense and have a lot of additives such as preservatives and thickeners. They also have large amounts of sodium, saturated fats and sugar. They tend to be less expensive, shelf-stable and either ready-to-eat or easy to cook. Research has found ultra-processed foods make up 73% of the American food supply and account for nearly 70% of children's calories.

The latest study found that countries where people ate fewer processed foods had fewer deaths attributable to ultra-processed foods. The researchers attributed 13.7% of U.S. deaths to ultra-processed foods. Of the eight countries included in the study, only the United Kingdom fared worse. People in the U.S and U.K. also derived the highest percentages of their calories from ultra-processed foods. By contrast, Brazil consumed far less processed food, and only 4.5% of the country's deaths were attributed to ultra-processed foods. 

Ultra-processed foods have been linked to cognitive decline, heart attacks, stroke, diabetes, depression and obesity — all issues that can lead to premature death. A 2019 study found people who eat large amounts of ultra-processed foods consumed 500 more calories each day than people who ate a diet of minimally processed foods. A 2023 study found that the risk of cancer increases as people eat more ultra-processed foods.

The Consumer Brands Association, which represents various food companies, has said that eliminating ultra-processed products would increase the risk of food-borne illnesses and food waste. Others have defended ultra-processed foods as a cost-effective option for people who cannot afford pricier alternatives. 

How to eat fewer ultra-processed foods

The American Medical Association recommends these tips to reduce ultra-processed food consumption: 

• Look closely at the nutrition label: Ultra-processed foods often have a long list of ingredients, many of which are unrecognizable and wouldn't be used in home cooking. High levels of sugar and salt are indicators that a food may be ultra-processed.

• Eat whole foods: The closer a fruit, vegetable or grain is to its original form, the less processed it is. The AMA recommends single-skillet dishes or salads for meals, and fruits and vegetables for snacking. 

• Know the grocery store: Most non-processed foods are located on the outer aisles around the perimeter, like fresh fruit and vegetables. Choose dried beans and intact whole grains, like barley, brown rice, oats and quinoa. For packaged foods, select those that have a whole food as the predominant ingredient and few additives. These include frozen vegetables, canned beans and canned fish. 

• Cook at home as much as possible: Making food at home ensures that you know exactly what's going into a dish, and limits the chance for processed additives. 

Start with small changes: Eliminating one or a few ultra-processed foods at a time is often easier than cutting out everything at once. The AMA recommends talking to a doctor or nutrition expert about building up healthy habits and feasible replacements. 

