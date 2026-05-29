Sweeping changes to SEPTA's bus service are set to begin in August

SEPTA will begin implementing sweeping changes to its bus network in August in an effort to adapt to shifting ridership patterns.

Dozens of routes will be changed over the next year as part of the New Bus Network Initiative, previously called Bus Revolution. The initiative was passed Thursday by the SEPTA board as part of SEPTA's service plan for the fiscal year 2027.

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The changes will be carried out in three phases over the next year. Phase 1 will impact riders in South Philadelphia, Kensington, Juniata, Roxborough and the Cheltenham and Lancaster Avenue corridors.

These are some of the major changes that will begin in August.

• Two new routes will travel along Cheltenham Avenue (72) and Columbus Boulevard (76) between Crescentville and Center City.

• Routes 6, 46, 47, 49, 57 and 64 will run more frequently.

• Routes 25, 57, 49, 64 and 105 will have routing and frequency changes.

• Routes 4, 32, 39, 54 and 73 will have service reductions.

• Portions of routes 17, 44 will be eliminated due to low ridership and inefficient patterns.

• Routes 52, 35, 47M, 62, 78, 80, 89 and 106 will be eliminated due to low ridership or duplicative services.

The changes will allow the number of frequent routes — those arriving every 15 minutes or less seven days a week — to increase by 30% and bring 1.1 million more people within a 10-minute walk of frequent service, SEPTA said.

SEPTA held more than 200 public meetings about the service adjustments between 2021 and 2024. The plan initially was approved in May 2024, but the changes were put on hold due to SEPTA's funding crisis. The plan was re-introduced in March.

"We are grateful for the support from the SEPTA Board, and to all of our partners in the community for providing thoughtful feedback throughout this process," SEPTA General Manager Scott Sauer said. "The plan prioritizes the customer experience by improving access to a more frequent and reliable bus network and adjusting service based on ridership trends as we continue educational outreach to our customers and employees."

SEPTA staffers will be at bus stops to help riders navigate the new changes. The transit authority also will add new tools, including a trip planner for riders to map their new routes, SEPTA Deputy Chief Planning Officer Colin Foley told NBC10.

Phase 2 will begin in February and will include the rollout of "SEPTA Go" zones, which operate like Uber or Lyft, in Paoli and West Chester. The final phase will be carried out in June 2027. Additional changes will be revealed as part of the next service plan, to be presented next spring.

The full plan, including an interactive map of the upcoming changes, is available on SEPTA's website.