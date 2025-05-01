Walton Goggins, John Boyega among sci-fi stars to attend Fan Expo Philadelphia

A convention coming to Philadelphia this spring will bring "White Lotus" conspiracy theorists and fluent Klingon speakers under one roof.

Fan Expo Philadelphia will celebrate science fiction, horror, fantasy, comic book, gaming and anime communities over three days at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. The May 16-18 event is expected to attract thousands of visitors — and a few dozen celebrities.

The list of VIPs includes multiple actors from the "Star Wars" universe. John Boyega, aka Finn, will appear Saturday, May 17, and Sunday, May 17, alongside Giancarlo Esposito ("The Mandalorian"), Andy Serkis ("Andor") and Anthony Daniels (C-3PO himself). "Star Trek" stars William Shatner and Kate Mulgrew (who just appeared in the Philly series "Dope Thief") also will be there, as will John Cena, Dolph Lundgren and Jodie Whitaker, the first woman to man the TARDIS in "Doctor Who."

Two cast members from the recently wrapped season of "The White Lotus" are coming, too. Walton Goggins, who also stars in "Fallout," and Parker Posey, who played Lex Luthor's minion in "Superman Returns," are on the roster.

Besides celebrity panels and encounters, Fan Expo attendees can expect cosplay meetups, comic sketch duels, video game tournaments and children's lightsaber training. The entire schedule has not yet been released.

The convention floor will be open 4-9 p.m. Friday, May 16, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday May 17, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 18. Single-day adult tickets start at $39, but increase depending on the day and special add-ons.

Friday, May 16 to Sunday, May 18

Pennsylvania Convention Center

1101 Arch St.

