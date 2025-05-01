More Events:

May 01, 2025

Walton Goggins, John Boyega among sci-fi stars to attend Fan Expo Philadelphia

The convention, running May 16-18, promises cosplay meetups, comic sketch duels and lightsaber training.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Pop Culture Conventions
Fan Expo Philly Kevork Djansezian/USA TODAY

Walton Goggins, who appeared on back-to-back HBO shows "The Righteous Gemstones" and "The White Lotus," is one of the celebrity guests set to appear at Fan Expo Philadelphia. He also stars in "Fallout."

A convention coming to Philadelphia this spring will bring "White Lotus" conspiracy theorists and fluent Klingon speakers under one roof.

Fan Expo Philadelphia will celebrate science fiction, horror, fantasy, comic book, gaming and anime communities over three days at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. The May 16-18 event is expected to attract thousands of visitors — and a few dozen celebrities.

MORE: On Stage in May: 'Some Like it Hot,' 'Rent' and a Founding Father-era remix

The list of VIPs includes multiple actors from the "Star Wars" universe. John Boyega, aka Finn, will appear Saturday, May 17, and Sunday, May 17, alongside Giancarlo Esposito ("The Mandalorian"), Andy Serkis ("Andor") and Anthony Daniels (C-3PO himself). "Star Trek" stars William Shatner and Kate Mulgrew (who just appeared in the Philly series "Dope Thief") also will be there, as will John Cena, Dolph Lundgren and Jodie Whitaker, the first woman to man the TARDIS in "Doctor Who." 

Two cast members from the recently wrapped season of "The White Lotus" are coming, too. Walton Goggins, who also stars in "Fallout," and Parker Posey, who played Lex Luthor's minion in "Superman Returns," are on the roster.

Besides celebrity panels and encounters, Fan Expo attendees can expect cosplay meetups, comic sketch duels, video game tournaments and children's lightsaber training. The entire schedule has not yet been released.

The convention floor will be open 4-9 p.m. Friday, May 16, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday May 17, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 18. Single-day adult tickets start at $39, but increase depending on the day and special add-ons.

Fan Expo

Friday, May 16 to Sunday, May 18
Pennsylvania Convention Center
1101 Arch St.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Pop Culture Conventions Philadelphia Sci-Fi Comics Celebrities Anime

Videos

Featured

VisitNJ-1200x800_DJI_0860.png

New Jersey beaches that wow every time
Limited - IBEW Eagles Autism Foundation 1

IBEW Local 98 gives wings to the Eagles Autism Foundation

Just In

Must Read

Iinvestigations

Woman allegedly stole more than 20 Philly homes in deed fraud scheme

Deed Fraud Philly

Sponsored

Raising financially savvy kids: a guide for parents

Purchased - A father teaching his daughter about finances

Movies

Dominic Sessa stars in 'Now You See Me: Now You Don't' trailer

Now You See Me 3

Children's Health

COVID-19 puts kids at increased risk of kidney, heart and gut problems

Long Covid Kids

History

Free Memorial Day weekend events planned at Constitution Center

Constitution Center Memorial

Eagles

Eagles put faith in elite assistant coaches once again with new draftees

Vic Fangio Super Bowl

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved