In Kylie Kelce's 'Not Gonna Lie' podcast, she tells Kaitlin Olson she's never seen 'It's Always Sunny'

In the first episode of her new podcast, Kylie Kelce stayed true to the show's name when she spoke to her guest, "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star Kaitlin Olson.

"This podcast is called 'Not Gonna Lie,' so I have to tell you, I've never seen a full episode of 'It's Always Sunny,'" Kelce said. "I'm not proud of that, and I feel like it's a little sacrilegious."

In response, Olson said this was "so refreshing and so confusing," especially as Kelce's husband, former Eagles center Jason Kelce, made a cameo in "The Gang Wins the Big Game." Olson, who plays Dee in the FX comedy series, also noted some of her favorite episodes, including "The Gang Broke Dee," "Dennis and Dee Go on Welfare" and "The Nightman Cometh."

In the podcast's premier, Kelce discussed her recently announced fourth pregnancy, motherhood and newfound celebrity.

The series is produced by Wave Sports + Entertainment, the same team behind Jason and Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast.

Following her confession, Kylie Kelce said she is a fan of Olson despite not watching the show — comparing it to supporters of her husband who don't follow football. However, she said she's seen more clips on her social media feeds since November 2023, when Olson won a bid on an Eagles jacket that was signed by Kelce during a charity auction to benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation.

Olson, who's married to Philadelphia native and "It's Always Sunny" co-star Rob McElhenney, took the admission in stride, especially after speaking about branching out from the sitcom into her new show, ABC's "High Potential."

"What a compliment, that you already were a fan and that you didn't even know the thing that most people know me for," Olson said. "So I'm going to take it as a straight-up compliment."