Mitchell & Ness to restock Princess Diana Eagles jacket Thursday

Over a year after it flew off shelves and inspired a bidding war between celebrities, a coveted Philadelphia Eagles varsity jacket will be back in stock for a limited time.

Mitchell & Ness first sold the kelly green garment — which was inspired by outerwear famously worn by Princess Diana on the cover of People magazine in 1994 — for $400 last November, when it quickly sold out. Starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, the garment will be available to purchase on the websites of Mitchell & Ness, Fanatics and the Eagles. A limited number will also be for sale at the Mitchell & Ness flagship store (1306 Walnut St.) and Eagles Pro Shop locations.

"Just in time for the holidays, the regal (Philadelphia Eagles) jacket made famous by a princess returns," Mitchell & Ness wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. "Don’t miss your second chance at a piece that represents the intersectionality of fashion, sport and royalty."

An "NFL Countdown" segment that aired last year on ESPN dove into the story behind widespread '90s images of Princess Diana wearing an Eagles jacket, which could be traced back to the funeral of Grace Kelly, the movie star turned Princess of Monaco who grew up in Philadelphia. Princess Diana reportedly connected with former Eagles statistician Jack Edelstein at the funeral, and he had the custom jacket made for her.

After the Mitchell & Ness jackets speedily sold out last year, a special one signed by Kylie Kelce — wife of former Eagles center Jason Kelce — was put up for auction to benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation. That charity auction turned into a fierce back-and-forth between the husband-and-wife stars of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson. The pair eventually settled on a joint bid of $100,000 and secured the jacket together.