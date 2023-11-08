More Culture:

November 08, 2023

Mitchell & Ness recreates the Kelly green Eagles jacket worn by Princess Diana

The replica goes on sale Thursday for $400. The story behind Diana's fashion choice was recounted earlier this fall by 'NFL Countdown'

Princess Diana Eagles jacket Source/Mitchell & Ness

A replica of the Kelly green Eagles jacket famously worn by Princess Diana will be sold at Mitchell & Ness starting Thursday for $400.

Mitchell & Ness is set to release a replica of the Kelly green Eagles jacket Princess Diana made famous in the 1990s. 

The Philadelphia sports apparel company will begin selling the limited-edition jacket Thursday for $400 online and at its flagship store in Center City, according to a report from Complex. It also will be stocked by various retailers, including Fanatics.

RELATED: 'NFL Countdown' tells story behind Princess Diana's famous Kelly green Eagles jacket

Princess Diana famously wore the jacket while dropping off her sons at school in London in 1991, showcasing her ability to blend high fashion with casual sportswear. She also was photographed wearing the jacket when she took the boys to a theme park in England three years later. "People" ran one of the photographs on its June 13, 1994 magazine cover. 

Last month, "NFL Countdown" explained the story behind the jacket. 

Eagles statistician Jack Edelstein met Diana while at Philadelphia-native Grace Kelly's funeral in Monaco. Diana did not have an interest in football, but she expressed her fondness for the Eagles jackets, and their green and silver colors. That prompted Edelstein, with approval from former Eagles owner Leonard Tose, to send a custom jacket to Diana. 

Whatever became of Diana's jacket appears to have been lost to history. Marnie Schneider, Tose's granddaughter, told "NFL Countdown" that the Eagles would be eager to display it for their fans. And Diana's bodyguard said she would have been thrilled by the response Philly gave to her fashion choice. 

This fall, the Eagles have have donned throwback Kelly green uniforms for the first time in more than a decade. The Birds wore them during their Oct. 22 victory over the Miami Dolphins. They will wear them again on Sunday, Nov. 26 when they play the Buffalo Bills. 

The Eagles unveiled the highly-anticipated throwbacks on July 29 after Brandon Winston, a West Virginia man, inadvertently found images of them on the Eagles website and posted them to social media. 

The team later began selling bourbon and vodka under the liquor brand Bird Gang Spirits to commemorate the return of its Kelly green jerseys. 

