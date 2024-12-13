More Culture:

December 13, 2024

Sabrina Carpenter chugs espresso martinis with Stephen Colbert on 'Late Show'

The singer also discusses her Grammy nominations and meeting Paul McCartney, a childhood idol.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter Colbert The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube

Sabrina Carpenter visited 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' on Thursday. The singer lost an espresso martini chugging contest to the host.

Sabrina Carpenter stopped by the "The Late Show" on Thursday — and when host Stephen Colbert presented her with deskside espresso martinis, she quickly upped the ante.

"Should we do a chugging contest?" she asked.

MORE: Exhibit showcases experimental fashion, including 'Mama Space Suit' and poncho by Isaiah Zagar

Colbert accepted. He drained his drink seconds later, besting and "terrifying" his much younger guest.

"Well, these desks come at a price," he joked.

Carpenter, who was born in Bucks County and grew up in Montgomery County, wasn't just there to drink cocktails. She discussed her wild year, including her recent Netflix special "A Nonsense Christmas" and six Grammy nominations — including record of the year for "Espresso."

"I probably in five years will look back on this moment and be like, 'Wow, so much happened at once,'" she said. "But it's hard to process it in the moment."

On top of earning accolades and radio play, Carpenter also met some idols. She described tearing up when she met Paul McCartney at an awards gala earlier this year. As she told Colbert, she became obsessed with the Beatle after her father played "Rocky Raccoon" for her as a child.

"I was so mesmerized by that song and the songwriting of it that I fell in love with Paul McCartney," she said. "And I was convinced that was my husband, my future husband. ... I didn't understand that he was much older than me because I was looking at all these photos and I was like, 'No, he's young. He's like young. He's only like 10 years older than me.'"

Carpenter also chatted about Sean Astin's appearance as Santa in her holiday special and whether she, to paraphrase Colbert, "f***s with (egg)nog." Check out the interview below.

Kristin Hunt

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

