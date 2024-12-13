Sabrina Carpenter chugs espresso martinis with Stephen Colbert on 'Late Show'

Sabrina Carpenter stopped by the "The Late Show" on Thursday — and when host Stephen Colbert presented her with deskside espresso martinis, she quickly upped the ante.

"Should we do a chugging contest?" she asked.

Colbert accepted. He drained his drink seconds later, besting and "terrifying" his much younger guest.

"Well, these desks come at a price," he joked.

Carpenter, who was born in Bucks County and grew up in Montgomery County, wasn't just there to drink cocktails. She discussed her wild year, including her recent Netflix special "A Nonsense Christmas" and six Grammy nominations — including record of the year for "Espresso."

"I probably in five years will look back on this moment and be like, 'Wow, so much happened at once,'" she said. "But it's hard to process it in the moment."

On top of earning accolades and radio play, Carpenter also met some idols. She described tearing up when she met Paul McCartney at an awards gala earlier this year. As she told Colbert, she became obsessed with the Beatle after her father played "Rocky Raccoon" for her as a child.

"I was so mesmerized by that song and the songwriting of it that I fell in love with Paul McCartney," she said. "And I was convinced that was my husband, my future husband. ... I didn't understand that he was much older than me because I was looking at all these photos and I was like, 'No, he's young. He's like young. He's only like 10 years older than me.'"

Carpenter also chatted about Sean Astin's appearance as Santa in her holiday special and whether she, to paraphrase Colbert, "f***s with (egg)nog." Check out the interview below.

