Phillies to honor Hall of Famers Ed Delahanty, Billy Hamilton, Sam Thompson

The Phillies are adding to their row of retired numbers, though for players who never had numbers.

Hall of Famers Ed Delahanty, Billy Hamilton, and Sam Thompson will be honored posthumously ahead of Thursday night's game against the Nationals, the club announced Wednesday morning, and will each have their names go up alongside the other Phillies greats on the brick wall in Ashburn Alley.

Delahanty, Hamilton, and Thompson played for the Phillies in the late 1800s, before there were uniform numbers, so in place of those, the club said the insignias from their respective eras will go up on the wall above their names instead.

Together, the trio formed the only outfield ever where each player hit above .400 in 1894, and Delahanty himself hit above .400 three times (1894, 1895, 1899).

“We have an incredible storied history, and as we celebrate our 142nd birthday, we are proud to immortalize these early legends who were inducted into the esteemed National Baseball Hall of Fame,” Phillies Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer John Middleton said in a statement. “Ed Delahanty, Billy Hamilton and Sam Thompson were baseball superstars, and it is only fitting that they be recognized among the Phillies’ greatest on our retired numbers wall, where they will forever be remembered as the three who paved the way for our franchise.”

Delahanty's, Hamilton's, and Thompson's retired 'numbers' will join nine other greats in Phillies history as listed below...

• Chuck Klein, uniform insignia

• Grover Cleveland Alexander, uniform insignia

• Richie Ashburn, 1

• Jim Bunning, 14

• Dick Allen, 15

• Mike Schmidt, 20

• Steve Carlton, 32

• Roy Halladay, 34

• Robin Roberts, 36

• Jackie Robinson, 42 (retired across all of baseball)

