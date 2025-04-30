Sixers draft lottery simulation: Day 17 of 29

Every day between the end of the Sixers' regular season and the NBA Draft Lottery on May 12, we will use Tankathon.com's famous simulation tool to run through the lottery 10 times. Over a 29-day period, we will collect a significant sample of possible outcomes and track those results as the Sixers wait to learn the fate of their own first-round pick.

The Sixers are entering the lottery with the fifth-best set of odds, but they will only keep their first-rounder if it falls in the top six slots due to an obligation to the Oklahoma City Thunder from a trade made nearly five years ago.

Let's get to today's simulations:

Today's results

The outcomes of today's batch of 10 simulations:



• Simulation No. 1: 2nd pick

• Simulation No. 2: 4th pick



• Simulation No. 3: 8th pick



• Simulation No. 4: 1st pick



• Simulation No. 5: 4th pick



• Simulation No. 6: 4th pick



• Simulation No. 7: 6th pick



• Simulation No. 8: 2nd pick



• Simulation No. 9: 7th pick



• Simulation No. 10: 1st pick

MORE: Sixers to face Knicks in The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025

Best simulation of the day

Back-to-back days with favorable batches of simulations for the Sixers, with an 8-for-10 hit rate on keeping their pick and two lottery victories today.





Earlier this month, I dove into how presumptive No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg would transform the Sixers' roster and rotation next season.



Worst simulation of the day

The Sixers only lost their pick on two occasions in today's batch, but one of those simulations featured three of the bottom five teams in the lottery jumping into the top four:

This would be the craziest lottery outcome in NBA history.

Overall results

The cumulative results of this exercise so far:

Draft Pick Simulation Outcomes Simulation Outcome Percentage Actual Percentage Odds 1 20 11.7% 10.5% 2 21 12.3% 10.5%

3 14 8.2% 10.6%

4 22 12.9%

10.5%

5 5 2.9% 2.2% 6 30 17.6% 19.6% 7 43 25.2% 26.7% 8 14 8.2% 8.7% 9 1 0.5% 0.6%

Keep or Lose Pick? Simulation Outcomes

Simulation Outcome Percentage

Actual Percentage Odds

Kept Pick 112 65.8% 64.0% Lost Pick 58 34.1% 36.0%

MORE: Elton Brand 'among candidates' to run Atlanta Hawks

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice