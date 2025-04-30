More Sports:

April 30, 2025

Sixers draft lottery simulation: Day 17 of 29

Every day between the end of the regular season and the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery, we will simulate the lottery 10 times. How often will the Sixers keep their top-six protected first-round pick?

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Lottery Simulations Picture Patrick Gorski/Imagn Images

On May 12, the Sixers will either be rewarded with a top-six pick or leave the NBA Draft Lottery empty-handed.

Every day between the end of the Sixers' regular season and the NBA Draft Lottery on May 12, we will use Tankathon.com's famous simulation tool to run through the lottery 10 times. Over a 29-day period, we will collect a significant sample of possible outcomes and track those results as the Sixers wait to learn the fate of their own first-round pick.

The Sixers are entering the lottery with the fifth-best set of odds, but they will only keep their first-rounder if it falls in the top six slots due to an obligation to the Oklahoma City Thunder from a trade made nearly five years ago.

Let's get to today's simulations:

Today's results

The outcomes of today's batch of 10 simulations:

• Simulation No. 1: 2nd pick

• Simulation No. 2: 4th pick

• Simulation No. 3: 8th pick

• Simulation No. 4: 1st pick

• Simulation No. 5: 4th pick

• Simulation No. 6: 4th pick

• Simulation No. 7: 6th pick

• Simulation No. 8: 2nd pick

• Simulation No. 9: 7th pick

• Simulation No. 10: 1st pick

MORESixers to face Knicks in The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025

Best simulation of the day

Back-to-back days with favorable batches of simulations for the Sixers, with an 8-for-10 hit rate on keeping their pick and two lottery victories today.

Tankathon 4.30.25 1

Earlier this month, I dove into how presumptive No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg would transform the Sixers' roster and rotation next season.

Worst simulation of the day

The Sixers only lost their pick on two occasions in today's batch, but one of those simulations featured three of the bottom five teams in the lottery jumping into the top four:

Tankathon 4.30.25 2

This would be the craziest lottery outcome in NBA history.

Overall results

The cumulative results of this exercise so far:

Draft PickSimulation OutcomesSimulation Outcome Percentage Actual Percentage Odds
12011.7%10.5%
22112.3%10.5%
3148.2%10.6%
42212.9%
10.5%
552.9%2.2%
63017.6%19.6%
74325.2%26.7%
8148.2%8.7%
910.5%0.6%

Keep or Lose Pick?Simulation Outcomes
Simulation Outcome Percentage
Actual Percentage Odds
Kept Pick11265.8%64.0%
Lost Pick5834.1%36.0%

MOREElton Brand 'among candidates' to run Atlanta Hawks

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Tankathon Simulations Philadelphia 76ers

Videos

Featured

Limited - Italian Market - Grease Pole

Celebrate at the S. 9th Street Italian Market Festival
Purchased - A father teaching his daughter about finances

Raising financially savvy kids: a guide for parents

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

DNA confirms identity of N.J. woman pulled from Cooper River

Camden Cooper River

Sponsored

South Jersey’s Down & Derby Wine Festival returns May 3

Limited - Down and Derby 2025

Books

'Inner Excellence' author is planning to open center in Kensington

Inner Excellence

Addiction

Philly health department is beefing up response to powerful vet tranquilizer

042924DrugOverdoseReportsMedetomidine.png

Arts & Culture

On Stage in May: 'Some Like it Hot,' 'Rent' and remix of 'Cato'

Some Like It Hot

Eagles

Eagles put faith in elite assistant coaches once again with new draftees

Vic Fangio Super Bowl

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved