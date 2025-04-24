More Sports:

April 24, 2025

Sixers to face New York Knicks in The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025

The Sixers will face their Atlantic Division rivals in a pair of preseason games in early October.

By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
The Sixers will face a familiar foe in an unfamiliar location to begin their 2025-26 preseason.

The 2025-26 Sixers season will begin a bit earlier than expected.

The Sixers and New York Knicks will participate in The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025, the league announced on Thursday morning, a pair of preseason contests slated for Oct. 2 and Oct. 4.

As other teams around the league hold their Media Days and begin training camps, the Sixers and Knicks will likely already be in Abu Dhabi preparing for this two-game set of exhibitions. It almost certainly means both teams will hold their own Media Days well in advance of the rest of the league, with earlier training camp openings to follow.

The NBA's press release included a quote from Sixers Managing Partner Josh Harris.

Bringing the Philadelphia 76ers to Abu Dhabi is an incredible opportunity to connect with new fans in a dynamic and growing region.  As an organization, we’re committed to creating unforgettable experiences for our fans throughout the world.  We’re proud to be part of the NBA’s efforts to grow the game internationally and look forward to representing the city of Philadelphia while engaging with the vibrant community in the UAE.”

