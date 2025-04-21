Report: Sixers general manager Elton Brand 'among candidates' to become Atlanta Hawks' lead executive

Sixers general manager Elton Brand is "expected to be among the candidates pursued" by the Atlanta Hawks in their search for a new basketball operations leader, according to a report Monday afternoon from Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line:

This report comes less than an hour after the Hawks abruptly announced that general manager Landry Fields had been relieved of his duties and a search would begin for a President of Basketball Operations.

Brand, 46, completed his 17-year NBA career by playing in Atlanta for two seasons. He retired, but within a handful of months came out of retirement before spending his final campaign in Philadelphia, where he had played for four seasons earlier in his career.

In the years since his final retirement in 2016, Brand has been a quick riser within the Sixers' front office, going from a player development consultant to the general manager of the organization's G League affiliate to becoming general manager of the Sixers, becoming the lead decision-maker in the front office following the Bryan Colangelo "Burnergate" saga which forced Brand's predecessor out. Brand has since settled into a role as the team's second-highest-ranking front office official, ceding authority to Daryl Morey in 2020 when the veteran executive was hired as President of Basketball Operations.

