November 08, 2024

Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift nominated for Grammys' record of the year. Listen to all 8 songs up for it

Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar and The Beatles are among those vying for the award. The winner is revealed Feb. 2.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Sabrina Carpenter, left, and Taylor Swift will compete with Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Billie Eilish and The Beatles for record of the year at the 2025 Grammys.

Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift will both compete for the Grammys' most coveted prize.

The pop stars were nominated in the music award show's record of the year category. Carpenter was honored for her hit "Espresso," which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. Swift, meanwhile, received a nod for her chart topper "Fortnight," featuring Post Malone.

The category also includes a breakout diss track and a song from a band that broke up decades ago. The nominees are:

• "Now and Then" - The Beatles
• "Texas Hold 'Em" - Beyoncé
• "Espresso" - Sabrina Carpenter
• "360" - Charli XCX
• "Birds of a Feather" - Billie Eilish
• "Not Like Us" - Kendrick Lamar
• "Good Luck, Babe!" - Chappell Roan
• "Fortnight" - Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone

Carpenter, who was born in Quakerville and grew up in Montgomery County, racked up additional nods in major categories. She also is up for best pop solo performance, best pop vocal album, best new artist, album of the year and song of the year for "Please Please Please." 

Berks County native Swift also was nominated in the song of the year, best pop vocal album and best pop duo/group performance categories. The latter nod was for "Us," the Gracie Abrams song featuring Swift.

The Grammys will air Sunday, Feb. 2 on CBS. In the meantime, enjoy the record of the year contenders in our playlist below:

