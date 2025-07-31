More Health:

July 31, 2025

People breathe in 100 times more microplastics than previously thought, new study finds

Nearly 95% of these particles are small enough to be inhaled deep into the lungs, causing inflammation and oxidative stress.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Lungs
microplastics research Jenna Miller/Delaware News Journal via Imagn Content Services

People inhale as many as 68,000 microplastic particles each day — far more than previously thought, a new study finds. This is primarily due to particles breathed in indoors. Above, a researcher at the University of Delaware, who was not affiliated with the study, puts microplastics under a microscope.

People are breathing in significantly greater amounts of microplastics each day than previously understood, a new study suggests.

The research, published Wednesday in PLOS One, found that people inhale as many as 68,000 microplastic particles, about 100 times more than previous research has shown. The main culprits are tiny particles inside homes and vehicles from rugs, furniture, curtains, plastic interior car parts and other sources, the researchers found.

MORE: The aging process isn't linear, but it accelerates at age 50, new study shows

"Everywhere we look, we find microplastics, even in the air we breathe inside our homes and cars," the researchers said in a statement. "The biggest concern is how small these particles are completely invisible to the naked eye."

Prior studies have focused on larger microplastic particles ranging from 20 to 200 micrometers in diameter. This study looked at even tinier particles, 10 micrometers or less in diameter.

Inhaling microplastics can impair lung function and can cause inflammation and a molecular imbalance in the body called oxidative stress.

The researchers from the Université de Toulouse in France took air samples from their own homes and cars. Analysis showed that more than 90% of the microplastics particles were 10 micrometers or smaller, small enough to be inhaled deep into the lungs, the researchers said.

"Our findings show that microplastics in the air, especially indoors, may be an invisible threat we are only beginning to understand," the researchers said.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Lungs Philadelphia Plastics Studies Research

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - patient having session with psychotherapist at office

Therapy 101: Who is it for and how to get started
Purchased - Doctors talking amongst themselves

Independence Blue Cross accepting applications for 2026 Clinical Care Innovation Grants

Just In

Must Read

Business

Here's why a cheesesteak in Philly now costs $17

Beef Prices Cheesesteaks

Philanthropy

9/26: Cooper’s Red Hot Gala returns

Limited - Cooper Gala Fireworks

Mental Health

'I just couldn't stop crying': How prison affects Black men's mental health long after they've been released

Black Men Mental health

Arts & Culture

Final design for Philly's Sadie T. M. Alexander statue unveiled

sadie alexander statue

Festivals

Philadelphia Film Festival returns Oct. 16-26

Philadelphia Film Festival 2025

Phillies

MLB trade rumors: Phillies 'among the suitors' interested in Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley

Helsley 7.29.25

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved