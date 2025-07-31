People breathe in 100 times more microplastics than previously thought, new study finds

People are breathing in significantly greater amounts of microplastics each day than previously understood, a new study suggests.

The research, published Wednesday in PLOS One, found that people inhale as many as 68,000 microplastic particles, about 100 times more than previous research has shown. The main culprits are tiny particles inside homes and vehicles from rugs, furniture, curtains, plastic interior car parts and other sources, the researchers found.

"Everywhere we look, we find microplastics, even in the air we breathe inside our homes and cars," the researchers said in a statement. "The biggest concern is how small these particles are completely invisible to the naked eye."

Prior studies have focused on larger microplastic particles ranging from 20 to 200 micrometers in diameter. This study looked at even tinier particles, 10 micrometers or less in diameter.

Inhaling microplastics can impair lung function and can cause inflammation and a molecular imbalance in the body called oxidative stress.

The researchers from the Université de Toulouse in France took air samples from their own homes and cars. Analysis showed that more than 90% of the microplastics particles were 10 micrometers or smaller, small enough to be inhaled deep into the lungs, the researchers said.

"Our findings show that microplastics in the air, especially indoors, may be an invisible threat we are only beginning to understand," the researchers said.