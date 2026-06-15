Nara Organics recalls formula after three babies are hospitalized with botulism

A baby formula brand has voluntarily recalled its products after three babies, including one in Pennsylvania, were hospitalized for infant botulism.

Powdered formula company Nara Organics was contacted by the Food and Drug Administration late Friday regarding the three cases, because each of the babies had consumed Nara formula. None of Nara's infant formulas have tested positive for Clostridium botulinum, which causes infant botulism, but the company is recalling all infant formula products as a precaution.

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"We believe in taking the strongest possible measure to protect the safety of babies," the company said in a statement. "That's why we quickly decided, in an abundance of caution, to voluntarily recall all Nara Organics infant formula currently available in the U.S. Your family deserves to have complete confidence in the safety of your baby's food."

The FDA did specify where the Pennsylvania baby was hospitalized. The other two other hospitalizations took place in California and Washington. There have been no reported deaths.

Infant botulism occurs when babies consume Clostridium botulinum spores, which form a toxin that enters the baby's bloodstream. It causes a slow-forming paralysis in muscles and can be deadly if it impacts the muscles used for breathing.

Anyone who purchased a Nara Organics infant formula is advised to stop using it immediately and contact a healthcare provider if infant botulism symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, constipation, drooping eyelids, poor feeding and weak crying take place.

Customers who purchased products from Nara's website in May and June will get an automatic refund, and others can get a refund on unopened cans by submitting a form online. Unopened cans purchased at Target, which carries the line, can be returned to the retailer.