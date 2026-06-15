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June 15, 2026

Nara Organics recalls formula after three babies are hospitalized with botulism

The voluntary recall impacts formula dating back to last July, but no products have tested positive for the bacteria that causes the illness.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Baby Formula
Nara Organics recall Provided Image/FDA

Nara Organics is recalling its infant formula line, which is sold at Target, due to three cases of infant botulism, including one in Pennsylvania.

A baby formula brand has voluntarily recalled its products after three babies, including one in Pennsylvania, were hospitalized for infant botulism.

Powdered formula company Nara Organics was contacted by the Food and Drug Administration late Friday regarding the three cases, because each of the babies had consumed Nara formula. None of Nara's infant formulas have tested positive for Clostridium botulinum, which causes infant botulism, but the company is recalling all infant formula products as a precaution.

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"We believe in taking the strongest possible measure to protect the safety of babies," the company said in a statement. "That's why we quickly decided, in an abundance of caution, to voluntarily recall all Nara Organics infant formula currently available in the U.S. Your family deserves to have complete confidence in the safety of your baby's food."

The FDA did specify where the Pennsylvania baby was hospitalized. The other two other hospitalizations took place in California and Washington. There have been no reported deaths.

Infant botulism occurs when babies consume Clostridium botulinum spores, which form a toxin that enters the baby's bloodstream. It causes a slow-forming paralysis in muscles and can be deadly if it impacts the muscles used for breathing.

Anyone who purchased a Nara Organics infant formula is advised to stop using it immediately and contact a healthcare provider if infant botulism symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, constipation, drooping eyelids, poor feeding and weak crying take place.

Customers who purchased products from Nara's website in May and June will get an automatic refund, and others can get a refund on unopened cans by submitting a form online. Unopened cans purchased at Target, which carries the line, can be returned to the retailer.

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Baby Formula Philadelphia Babies Recalls

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