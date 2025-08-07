Bug Fest, AstroQuest and pierogies: Your weekend guide to things to do

From a new steakhouse to two big cats to Jack Reacher himself, everyone is coming to Philadelphia lately.

Rediscover what all the fuss is about this weekend at one of the many uniquely Philly events happening in the city. In Port Richmond, pierogi masters will dish out dozens of the Polish delicacy. Drexel's Academy of Natural Sciences is bringing out the creepy-crawlies for two days of bug-themed activities, and hearses will circle Laurel Hill East cemetery for a one-of-a-kind car show.

There's also a spacey improv show happening in Center City. Consider bringing one of the big cats as your +1:

A cockroach scuttling across your living room floor? Terrifying. But in a contained obstacle course? That's a spectator sport. Roach racing is one of many activities planned for the 18th annual Bug Fest at the Academy of Natural Sciences this weekend. Visitors can see insects up close in the museum or on bug walks around Logan Square, with a scientist as their guide. They can also eat a few at chef Joy Nemerson's "Bug Appétit!" show. The festivities are included with regular admission and will run 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, or 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Take a totally made-up journey into outer space at "AstroQuest," the BYOB improv show now playing at SideQuest Theater. Over the course of the 80-minute show, a group of explorers encounters strange planets and aliens. Though each performance is unique, they're all inspired by sci-fi classics like "Galaxy Quest" and "Star Trek." The cast blasts off Friday at 8 p.m. or Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $29.

Load up on dumplings in Port Richmond this Saturday, when the historically Polish neighborhood celebrates a staple of the culture: the pierogi. Vendors will serve the classic dish in Campbell Square from 12-5 p.m. The festival will also feature live music and food trucks selling additional, non-pierogi snacks.

Vintage Porsches and Aston Martins are usually the stars of the car show. But on Saturday, their goth siblings take a spin in the spotlight. Laurel Hill Cemetery hosts its annual Classic Hearse Show, featuring funeral vehicles and ambulances, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is free to attend, but registration is encouraged.

