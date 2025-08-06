Two new big cats are now on display at the Philadelphia Zoo as part of a breeding program to help endangered species.

Rory, a four-year-old female Amur tiger, and Rafferty, an eight-year-old male Amur leopard, both joined the habitat at Big Cat Falls in the early summer. Both species are native to the Amur River Valley in Southern Russia and severely threatened by habitat loss and poachers, with only a few hundred left in the wild. They came to Philadelphia through recommendations from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan program.

Rafferty, who has two different colored eyes, was acquired as a mate for leopard Kira. He was born at the Hogle Zoo in Utah, but later moved to the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse, New York, where he sired offspring in 2019.

Amur leopards are the zoo's rarest and most critically endangered mammal, as they only exist in the southern tip of Russia. Less than 150 are thought to be left in the wild. Their coats change throughout the year, only about an inch thick in the summer but growing to three inches long in the winter. Their legs are also longer than other leopard species, which is thought to help them walk through deep snow.

Provided image/Philadelphia Zoo Provided image/Philadelphia Zoo Rory, above, is the newest Amur Tiger at the Philadelphia Zoo.

Rory was born at the Toledo Zoo and weighs almost 300 pounds. She was brought to Philadelphia as a potential mate for brothers Wiz and Dimitri. According to keepers, she has longer whiskers than any other tiger at the facility.

Amur tigers, also known as Siberian tigers, are found in both Russia and Northern China and considered to be the largest big cat in the world as males can grow to be 11 feet long. They often hunt alone, however cubs rely on mothers for food and will stay with them for as long as two years. Approximately 500 are estimated to be left in the wild. In the 1940s, their wild population was thought to be as low as 50, according to the Wildcats Conservation Alliance, but their numbers rekindled after hunting bans.

The Species Survival Plan helps build populations of threatened and endangered species across various zoos to protect species from extinction. Zoo staff said that they're keeping a close eye on both animals for signs that they're ready to be introduced to their mates, and hope to see cubs in the coming years.

“Our big cat team has already fallen in love with both Rory and Rafferty,” said Assistant Director of Carnivores Jackie Stone in a statement. “Rory has very expressive ears and loves playing with the different enrichment items, from toys covered in scents to ice treats. Rafferty is a curious cat that enjoys interacting with his keepers during training sessions.”