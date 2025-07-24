More Events:

July 24, 2025

Bug Fest returns next month with roach races, nature walks and insect eating

Drexel's Academy of Natural Sciences will host the 18th iteration of the celebration of creepy-crawlers on Aug. 9 and 10.

By Shamus Clancy
Bug Fest returns to the Academy of Natural Sciences for its 18th year in August, featuring roach races, nature walks and an exploration of how insects can be used as food.

Back for its 18th year, Bug Fest will return to Drexel's Academy of Natural Sciences on the weekend of Aug. 9 and 10providing enough entertainment for a hive of kids and adults alike. 

“Bugs make up 80 percent of the earth’s species, and yet we do not often take the chance to stop and really think about the amazing diversity they represent or what they contribute to our ecosystem,” Aidan Houlihan, an entomology curatorial assistant at the academy, said in a release. “Whether it’s behind the scenes at the Academy’s world-class Entomology collection or on a bug walk outside the Academy, guests will get a closer look than ever of these amazing creatures.”

There will be a handful of live shows. Roach races will let audiences cheer as the speedy insects make their way over obstacles. "Bug Appétit!" with chef Joy Nemerson will showcase the practice of entomophagy, which is eating insects, with samples available. And there will be a series of expert panels with an entomologist, biologist and botanist. 

Beyond that, there will be bug walks on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and three different "Buggy Story Times" each day featuring librarians from the Free Library of Philadelphia. 

Outside of the academy, Now and Then Marketplace will showcase local artist vendors whose work takes inspiration from the insects and nature. Food trucks will be outside from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The weekend will be capped off with a screening of the Japanese film "Beetle Queen Conquers Tokyo" with subtitles that will be shown at 3:15 p.m. Sunday. The academy said the 90-minute film "explores the mystery of the development of Japan's love affair with bugs."

Museum admission for either day is $22 for adults and $18 for children, and all Bug Fest activities are included. The outdoor market and food trucks will be open to the public without a ticket required. 

