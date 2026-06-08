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June 08, 2026

World Cup Philly preview: Curaçao

Our preview of World Cup teams playing in Philly continues with a look at Curaçao – its team and country.

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By Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff
World Cup FIFA
2025-06-21T234212Z_161762831_MT1USATODAY26506677_RTRMADP_3_SOCCER-CONCACAF-GOLD-CUP-GROUP-STAGE-CANADA-AT-CURACAO.JPG Troy Taormina/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Curacao manager Dick Advocaat is back to coach the Blue Wave, which qualified for its first ever World Cup.

The World Cup is about to take over stadiums across North America and Philadelphia and for some, it's the sporting experience of a lifetime. For other more casual sports fans, and for many four-for-four Philly fans, it's hard to really unpack what's about to happen.

Over the course of around six weeks, the stadium typically called Lincoln Financial Field will host six games, five group stage matches and one knockout game boasting teams from nine different countries. 

It's time for a crash course.

We'll help introduce you to each of the national squads competing in Philly in June and July, continuing with Curaçao, the Caribbean country and Dutch constituent nation – the smallest country to qualify for this year's Cup. Can Curaçao overcome some recent coaching turmoil to turn heads around the world? 

Some things to know about Curaçao:

Their game: June 25,  4 p.m. vs. Ivory Coast 

Curaçao, the smallest country in the World Cup in both population (155,000) and area (171 sq miles), is appearing in its first ever World CupSize hasn't mattered so far; the "Blue Wave" went undefeated in the qualifying rounds, with 7 wins and 3 draws. Getting in after a scoreless draw against Jamaica was truly a seminal moment for the country:

It's match against Group E foe Ivory Coast in Philly will be its third in group play, following powerhouse Germany and Ecuador.

Curaçao will have to overcome a major coaching crisis that took place last month. The team revolted against new manager Fred Rutten, leading to veteran manager Dick Advocaat returning to his post after retiring in February to care for his sick daughter. The strategical changes implemented under Rutten led to Curaçao faring poorly in two friendlies losses, which caused internal strife and prompted Advocaat to return citing his daughter's improved health. 

Advocaat, a 78-year-old Dutchman who once managed the Netherlands to the Cup quarterfinals, is poised to become the oldest coach in World Cup history. Because of the connection between Curaçao and the Netherlands – the Dutch invaded and took over Curaçao in the 1600s – many of the island nation's top players have Curaçao heritage but live in Europe and play there professionally. 

The Dutch influence makes the Curaçao's style of play European-like, but also with some of the athleticism typically seen from Caribbean competition. Its match against an African nation in Ivory Coast should be an
 interesting contrast in style.

Best players: 

Tahith Chong: The playmaking forward plays for Sheffield United of the EFL and came through Manchester United's academy, giving Curaçao's a formidable attacking threat. He will be the engine of the Curaçao offense. 

Leandro Bacuna: The Dutchman is the most capped player – meaning most international games played – in island history, making him the Blue Wave's most experienced player on the global stage. The midfielder, who has played for Aston Villa of the EPL, will dictate tempo for the Curaçao attack.

Eloy Room: Perhaps the key to Curaçao having success in the Cup, the Netherlands-born 37-year-old goalkeeper is tied with Bacuna for being Curaçao's most-capped player and currently competes professionally in the United States, for FC Miami of the USL. He has also played professionally in the Netherlands. 

The country:

• Curaçao lacks fresh groundwater for drinking, so the island's entire drinking water is distilled directly from the Caribbean using reverse osmosis to create some of the Carribean's most high quality drinking water. 

• The official language of Curaçao, Papiamento, is a Creole dialect that blends five different languages – Dutch, Portuguese, Spanish, English, and French.  

• It has been theorized that Curaçao probably got its name from the Portuguese word "coração," which means heart.  

MORE WORLD CUP '26 TEAM PREVIEWS

Ecuador| Ivory Coast | Brazil | Haiti | France | Iraq |  

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Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff

mosher@phillyvoice.com

Read more World Cup FIFA Philadelphia 2026 World Cup Tahith Chong Curacao Blue Waves

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