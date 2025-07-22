Philadelphia Museum of Art to transform steps into weekend beer garden and food truck destination

The Philadelphia Museum of Art will host a series of new pop-ups with a beer garden, food trucks and games atop of the Rocky steps starting this weekend.

The events, called Summer on the Steps, take place every Saturday and Sunday from 2-6 p.m through Sept. 28, transforming the museum's East Terrace into a family-friendly summer destination.

First among the the rotating roster of food trucks to participate will be Humpty's Dumplings and El Tlaloc. Each weekend's trucks will be complemented by a bar, which in addition to beer, will offer specialty cocktails, like the Summer Crush – a concoction of grapefruit, ginger beer – and pomegranate Arnold Palmer cocktails.

There will be yard games and seating areas available on a first-come, first-served basis. To escape the heat, people are encouraged to checkout museum's newest exhibits: "Boom: Art and Design in the 1940s" and "Brand X: Innovation in Screenprinting."

Constellation Culinary Group is working with the art museum and Philadelphia's Parks and Recreation to organize the pop-ups. Last summer, the Constellation was behind the Rodin Museum's pop-up garden bar.

"From longtime locals to first-time tourists, we want guests to feel the spirit of the city and the joy of great cuisine in ever visit – in one of the most iconic locations in Philadelphia," Emily Burster, of Constellation Culinary Group, said about Summer on the Steps.

The pop-up will take place each weekend weather permitting

Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 28 | 2-6 p.m.

Free to attend; Pay as you go

Philadelphia Museum of Art

2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway