July 22, 2025

Philadelphia Museum of Art to transform steps into weekend beer garden and food truck destination

Summer on the Steps features rotating food trucks, specialty cocktails and yard games on the East Terrace every Saturday and Sunday through September.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
The Philadelphia Museum of Art will host a weekly "Summer on the Steps" event from late-July through the end of September.

The Philadelphia Museum of Art will host a series of new pop-ups with a beer garden, food trucks and games atop of the Rocky steps starting this weekend.

The events, called Summer on the Steps, take place every Saturday and Sunday from 2-6 p.m through Sept. 28, transforming the museum's East Terrace into a family-friendly summer destination. 

First among the the rotating roster of food trucks to participate will be Humpty's Dumplings and El Tlaloc. Each weekend's trucks will be complemented by a bar, which in addition to beer, will offer specialty cocktails, like the Summer Crush – a concoction of grapefruit, ginger beer – and pomegranate Arnold Palmer cocktails.

There will be yard games and seating areas available on a first-come, first-served basis. To escape the heat, people are encouraged to checkout museum's newest exhibits: "Boom: Art and Design in the 1940s" and "Brand X: Innovation in Screenprinting."

Constellation Culinary Group is working with the art museum and Philadelphia's Parks and Recreation to organize the pop-ups. Last summer, the Constellation was behind the Rodin Museum's pop-up garden bar.

"From longtime locals to first-time tourists, we want guests to feel the spirit of the city and the joy of great cuisine in ever visit – in one of the most iconic locations in Philadelphia," Emily Burster, of Constellation Culinary Group, said about Summer on the Steps. 

The pop-up will take place each weekend weather permitting

Summer on the Steps 

Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 28 | 2-6 p.m.
Free to attend; Pay as you go
Philadelphia Museum of Art
2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

